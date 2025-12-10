Binance and JazzCash Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Virtual Assets Adoption in Pakistan

The two parties came together in UAE, highlighting growing interest and momentum in regulated virtual asset access



Abu Dhabi, 10 December 2025 – Binance, the world’s leading global blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, and JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform and part of the VEON Group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Abu Dhabi to explore potential collaboration aimed at supporting the responsible growth of virtual assets in the region.

As Pakistan’s virtual asset regulatory framework continues to evolve with the establishment of Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) to oversee digital asset activities, momentum is building to foster innovation while ensuring compliance. This MoU establishes a preliminary framework for discussions between the two organisations. Together, Binance and JazzCash intend to explore potential areas of collaboration related to education, awareness, and the possible development of virtual asset solutions that align with regulatory requirements and market needs.

Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer of Binance, said “Binance is proud to partner with JazzCash as we work together to drive the responsible growth of digital assets in Pakistan and across the region. With regulatory frameworks like PVARA paving the way, this collaboration represents a significant step toward expanding financial inclusion and empowering more people to access the benefits of blockchain technology in a secure and compliant environment.”

Binance has over 280 million registered customers worldwide. The company offers a broad range of products and services including trading, finance, education, research, and Web3 innovation, all underpinned by robust security and compliance standards. Binance is committed to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem that expands financial access and freedom globally.

Murtaza Ali, CEO of JazzCash, said “JazzCash has always championed technologies that expand financial access while promoting secure and inclusive participation in the digital economy. By entering into this exploratory MoU with Binance, we are advancing our efforts to understand how global digital-asset trends can support Pakistan’s evolving regulatory landscape. We aim to engage responsibly, support regulatory progress, and advance opportunities that build trust, transparency and innovation for our customers.”

Serving over 55 million customers and more than 750,000 merchants across Pakistan, JazzCash offers a broad portfolio of digital financial services, including payments, lending, insurance, welfare disbursements, and Government to public payments; solutions designed to advance Pakistan’s digital economy.

With a growing focus on AI-driven services and digital commerce innovation, JazzCash is also exploring future opportunities that align with Pakistan’s evolving regulatory landscape, positioning itself to responsibly evaluate emerging technologies such as blockchain and virtual assets.

Both Binance and JazzCash agreed that any future collaboration will align with Pakistan’s evolving regulatory landscape, advancing only as the necessary approvals, licensing requirements, and definitive agreements come into place.





About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 280 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information on Binance, visit: https://www.binance.com

About JazzCash

JazzCash is Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, operating under a Branchless Banking charter and offering mobile wallet services in collaboration with Mobilink Microfinance Bank. It serves over 55 million customers offering a broad portfolio of financial services including payments, lending, insurance, welfare disbursements, government to public payments. For more information, please visit: www.jazzcash.com.pk



About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 150 million connectivity and 140 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

Contact Information

JazzCash

Khayyam Siddiqi

Head of Communication & Customer Care

Khayyam.siddiqi@jazzcash.pk

Binance



Binance PR contact: pr@binance.com

Attachment