Mindpeak Secures First Patent for Advanced AI Method in Digital Pathology

HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindpeak, a global pioneer in AI-powered pathology solutions, is today thrilled to announce that it has been granted its first patent, covering a groundbreaking novel way to train an AI system so it can accurately spot and classify different cells in tissue samples in medical diagnosis. The patent, issued in 17 EU member states and additionally validated in the United Kingdom, marks a major milestone in Mindpeak’s mission to advance precision diagnostics in oncology.

The newly granted patent – ‘Method for training an artificial intelligence system for recognising and classifying cells for pathological cell and tissue examination, classifying system, computer-readable medium’ - protects Mindpeak’s proprietary approach for developing AI models capable of recognising and classifying individual cells within complex pathology images. This method enables unprecedented accuracy, robustness and consistency in digital workflows.

“This is a defining moment for Mindpeak as our first patent underscores the scientific and technological strength of our approach to AI in digital pathology”, said Felix Faber, Founder and CEO of Mindpeak. “The patent provides the foundation for scalable applications across oncology and for improved pathology quality and reproducibility. We’re proud of this patent, which reinforces our commitment to delivering clinically reliable AI solutions worldwide to get the right treatment to patients faster.”

Mindpeak’s patented method introduces innovations in both the model training architecture and the cell classification process. These advances enable the AI system to learn from heterogeneous datasets, adapt to variations in staining and sample preparation and deliver consistent outputs across laboratories and scanner platforms, addressing several key challenges in routine pathology.

“Our research teams have worked tirelessly to overcome the limitations of current digital pathology technologies and this patent reflects the depth of scientific innovation behind our models,” said Theresa Koehler, Research and Development Innovation Manager at Mindpeak. “It is impressive to see our technical concepts shaped through the legal process into a form that stands up internationally.”

Mindpeak will showcase the patented technology and its broader AI portfolio over the next few days, at the Digital Pathology & AI Europe conference, taking place in London 10th – 11th December, where the company will engage with leaders across industry, healthcare and research to discuss next-generation diagnostic approaches.

About Mindpeak

Mindpeak is the leading company in AI-powered digital pathology, bridging the gap from biomarker development to clinical diagnostics. Founded in 2018, Mindpeak’s AI technology enables laboratories to extract actionable insights from H&E, IHC and mIF tissue images – ranging from subcellular biomarker quantification to predictive patient stratification. The solutions support both routine diagnostics and the translation of novel biomarkers into real-world clinical applications.

For more information, visit www.mindpeak.ai

