LIFT Identifies Thousands of Spodumene Grains in an Indicator Mineral Study at the Nottaway Lithium Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li-FT Power Ltd. (“LIFT” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (Frankfurt: WS0) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration results from the Nottaway Lithium Project (the “Project”), located in the Eeyou Istchee Region of Québec.

During the summer of 2025, LIFT collected 49 till samples for indicator mineral analysis in areas with very limited outcrop. The samples were processed by Overburden Drilling Management (ODM), where density concentrates were produced to identify spodumene grains that could signal the presence of nearby spodumene-bearing pegmatites hidden beneath till cover. This work outlined a 1 x 3 km area of elevated spodumene grain counts within the Project area, highlighting the potential presence of a concealed pegmatite system under cover (see map Figure 2).





Figure 1 – Location of the Nottaway Project in the James Bay region of Quebec

Francis MacDonald, CEO of LIFT, comments, “The tenor of these spodumene counts is exceptional—values greater than 2,000 grains are rarely seen in Canadian glacial sediments. Now that we have defined a clear up-ice source for these grains within a well-defined dispersion train, we feel LIFT has a compelling lithium-pegmatite discovery opportunity on our hands. This work is occurring in an area already known for hosting giant spodumene pegmatites—Q2 Metals’ Cisco discovery is located just nine kilometres from our claim boundary.”

Spodumene counts by ODM returned five (5) significant results of greater than 200 spodumene grains. The best sample returned more than 800 grains from the dense mineral fraction and approximately 1,200 grains from the mid-density fraction for a total of 2,000 spodumene grains. On the property-scale map, this result is accompanied by sample #116928, which returned a total of ~400 spodumene grains (Figure 2).

Up-ice of these two samples, ODM recovered a sequence of only 1, and 0 grains, forming a clear up-ice cutoff. The abundance, concentration, and isolation of these high counts suggests that there is excellent potential for an undiscovered spodumene-bearing pegmatite within LIFT’s project area.





Figure 2 – Spodumene Counts on LiDAR image. Star indicated up-ice cut-off of spodumene grains in the tills and location of potential hidden spodumene dykes.

About the Nottaway Lithium Project

The Nottaway Project is located on the southern margin of the Frotet–Evans Greenstone Belt, where basalts of the Rabbit Formation are tightly bound by the Salamandre and Théodat tonalite–granodiorite intrusions that emplaced along the Nottaway Shear Zone during the Neoarchean orogeny. This places Nottaway within the same broader tectono-magmatic architecture responsible for the emplacement of the Moblan and Cisco lithium pegmatite systems to the north and East of the project, respectively (Figure 1).

On January 31, 2025, LIFT entered into an agreement with a private individual for an option to purchase the Nottaway Project for the following terms:

Cash Payments

$30,000 on signing

$50,000 on or before the 1 st anniversary

anniversary $500,000 on or before the 2nd anniversary



Exploration Expenditures

$50,000 in exploration expenditures by the 1 st anniversary

anniversary $200,000 in exploration expenditures on or before the 2nd anniversary

Royalty Interest

1% Net Smelter Royalty with 0.5% buyable for $500,000

QA/QC & Sampling Protocols

The survey consisted in 10 kg till samples, collected in the field by digging a hole using hand shovels until the sampler reached the C-Horizon (below the red-brown B-Horizon). Samples were collected in the C-Horizon (or B-Horizon if the hole got too deep i.e. >1.0m) of the till column and are hand-cleaned from large pebbles, fallen detritus, organic material and other horizon remnants. A sample of approximately 10kg is taken from the hole and placed in a white rice plastic bag with a sample tag inserted into the bag and the corresponding number written in black permanent marker on the outside of the bag.

Samples are described in detail in a notebook on in a Fulcrum application before being tied. GPS coordinates and a brief description were also recorded for each individual sample. The descriptions include the material collected, the matrix of the material, its color, wetness, the amount of pebbles and their lithologies, the presence of quartz fragments, etc. Sample bags are then sealed using plastic zip ties before being removed from the field.

Till samples were shipped to Overburden Drilling Management (ODM) in Ottawa, Ontario for processing by panning and a shaking table to produce heavy mineral concentrates, ODM further refined the concentrates using heavy liquid separation to produce mid-density concentrates which they then picked for indicator minerals. Representative spodumene and other minerals are checked using a scanning electron microscope to confirm identification. ODM removes a 500-gram archival split for each sample. A 200g split of each sample was sieved to -0.063mm. All sample splits were panned for gold, PGMs and fine-grained metallic indicator minerals. The >0.25mm fraction is placed on a shaking table and the concentrates refined by heavy liquid separation at Specific Gravity (S.G.) of 3.0 and 3.2 to obtain mid-density and heavy mineral concentrates (MDCs and HMCs). The 0.25-0.5 mm and S.G. 3.0-3.2 fraction was separated electromagnetically at 1.0 and 2.0 amps to obtain a concentrate of tourmaline (1.0-2.0 amp) and spodumene (>2.0 amp) grains. The material consisting in 0.25-2.0 mm, with S.G. 3.0 to 3.2 and S.G. >3.2 nonferromagnetic MDC and HMC fractions were picked for indicator minerals. The material consisting in 1.0-2.0 mm, 0.5-1.0 mm and nonparamagnetic (>1.0 amp) 0.25-0.5 mm HMC fractions was examined for scheelite by UV lamping and MDC fractions examined for spodumene by LW UV lamping.



The 500g sub-sample was shipped to Bureau Veritas ("BV") in Timmins, Ontario for preparation. Samples were prepared for analysis according to BV method SS230 where individual samples were sieved to isolate the -230 mesh (-63 microns) fraction. Prepared samples were then sent and analysed at BV in Vancouver, British Columbia with methods MA250 (4-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish) for multi-element data (0.25-gram split is heated in HNO3, HClO4 and HF to fuming and taken to dryness). A 30-gram split was analyzed with BV method AQ130 (aqua regia with ICP-MS finish) for gold analysis.



Qualified Person

The sampling protocol and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Lauzier, P. Geo, President, CEO and Geologist, SL Exploration Inc. a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) and member in good standing of the Quebec Order of Geologists (#1430). The qualified person is not independent from the Company.

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company’s flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

