Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Webinar with Variational AI

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0) (“Rakovina” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery, is pleased to announce that the Company will host a 60-minute webinar on December 17, 2025 at 10:00 AM PST.



The session, titled From Handshake to Breakthrough will bring together leaders from Rakovina Therapeutics and Variational AI for a fireside discussion on how the two companies are tackling one of oncology’s toughest design challenges: creating CNS-penetrant, multi-target cancer therapeutics. Using the AI-designed ATR/mTOR inhibitor program as a case study, the teams will outline how the partnership began, the biological hurdles they set out to overcome, and what the latest preclinical data mean for future development.

The webinar will conclude with an open Q&A, allowing participants to engage directly with both organizations.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

