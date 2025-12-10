Precision Farming Market Set to Surge from $12.8 Billion in 2025 to $21.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Precision Farming" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global precision farming market is slated for substantial growth, with projections estimating expansion from $12.8 billion in 2025 to $21.2 billion by 2030, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during this period. This growth trajectory reflects the increasing adoption of sophisticated technologies designed to optimize agricultural operations by analyzing and responding to field variability.

Key technological advancements fueling this sector include global positioning systems (GPS) and geographic information systems (GIS) for precision mapping, drones and satellites for real-time crop monitoring, and the Internet of Things (IoT) for soil and weather data collection. These innovations, coupled with big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), empower farmers to make informed, data-driven decisions, thereby enhancing crop yield and resource efficiency.

The application of these technologies extends far beyond traditional practices, offering significant enhancements in efficiency, sustainability, and profitability. Variable rate technology (VRT) allows precise application of seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, minimizing waste and environmental impact. Meanwhile, automated machinery guided by GPS ensures accurate planting and harvesting, boosting productivity while reducing labor costs and human error. Such advancements are pivotal in transforming agriculture to meet the growing global demand for food sustainably.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report delves into the global precision farming market, analyzing trends and segmenting the market based on solutions (hardware, software, service) and applications (crop management, livestock monitoring, precision irrigation, soil health, fertilizer and pesticide management, among others). The analysis spans various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), highlighting major trends, challenges, and the competitive landscape.

The report features insights on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments, industry trends, and emerging technologies. It examines the competitive dynamics, offering in-depth profiles of market leaders and assesses global supply chain frameworks using advanced analytical models like Porter's Five Forces. Moreover, the document includes a comprehensive study of patent activities, market structures, strategic alliances, and financial activities like mergers, acquisitions, and venture funding, outlining the strategic maneuvers of major industry players such as AGCO Corp., Deere & Co., CNH Industrial N.V., Hexagon AB, and Kubota Corp.

Report Includes

46 data tables and 54 insightful tables

In-depth market analysis with revenue projections from 2024 to 2030

Market share and revenue forecast by solution, application, and region

Insights from global supply chain analyses and ESG trends

Profiled analyses of leading companies and strategic analysis through Porter's Five Forces

Detailed coverage of sector investments, strategic developments, and M&A activities

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Agco Corp.

AG Leader Technology

Climate Llc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Corteva

Cropx Inc.

Deere & Co.

Dickey-John

Farmers Edge Inc.

Hexagon Ab

Kubota Corp.

Taranis

Teejet Technologies

Topcon Corp.

Trimble Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wke7un

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment