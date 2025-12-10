Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Ray Substation Automation Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for digital ray substation automation ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The digital ray substation automation market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a global perspective with a comprehensive report covering 15 key geographies.

Understand the impact of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, supply chain realignment post-pandemic, inflation, interest rate changes, and evolving regulations.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Pinpoint growth segments for strategic investment.

Surpass competitors using data-driven forecasts and market-shaping drivers and trends.

Analyze customer profiles based on up-to-date market shares.

Benchmark your performance against key competitors.

Utilize the report in supporting both internal and external presentations with high-quality data and analysis.

Receive updates with the latest data, and access a complementary Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.

All data are available in an Excel dashboard format.

The report comprehensively answers queries such as: Where is the largest and fastest-growing digital ray substation automation market? How does this market relate to the overall economy and similar sectors? What forces, including technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference changes, will shape the future market trajectory?

The report discusses market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country-specific breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, and the strategies pivotal for market navigation. Historical growth projections by geography are meticulously traced within the analysis.

Market size outlines, including historical growth and forward-looking development projections.

Impact analysis of current technological advancements such as AI, automation, and geopolitical issues.

Market segmentation provides detailed breakdowns into submarkets.

Regional breakdowns offer insights into market analyses by geography, revealing market size and growth comparisons.

Competitive landscape insights reveal leading companies’ market shares and key financial dealings shaping recent industry developments.

Trends and strategies highlight market evolution post-crisis and suggest avenues for company growth.

Companies Featured

General Electric Company

Hitachi Power Ltd.

Siemens AG

Cisco Systems Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Limited

Toshiba Corporation

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Eaton Corporation Plc

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Belden Inc.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

Powell Industries

Arteche Group

Open System International

Trilliant Holdings Inc.

Novatech Inc.

EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS S.A.

Kalki Communication Technologies Private Limited

Verson Electric Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6lwi8a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.