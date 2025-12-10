Emerging Sources and Asia-Pacific Demand Propel Hydrogen Compressor Market Growth

Key opportunities in the hydrogen compressor market include growing demand due to increased hydrogen use in industries and expanding hydrogen pipeline infrastructure. Technological advancements in hydrogen production and Asia-Pacific's dominance, driven by China's growth in the chemical and industrial sectors, also present significant opportunities.

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Compressor - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025 - 2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen compressor market is anticipated to expand from USD 1.79 billion in 2025 to USD 2.30 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The key growth drivers include increased demand for hydrogen in sectors such as fertilizers and oil refineries, coupled with the rising installation of hydrogen pipeline infrastructure globally.

Key Highlights

  • Growing hydrogen demand from end-user industries and the expansion of hydrogen pipeline infrastructure are driving market growth.
  • Industrial and economic slowdowns might pose challenges due to reduced manufacturing activities and uncertainties in trade policies.
  • Innovations in hydrogen production, leveraging clean energy sources like solar and wind, present significant growth opportunities.
  • Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the hydrogen compressor market, led by China, India, and Japan.

Market Trends: Oil-based Segment

  • Oil-based lubricated compressors are cost-effective with longer service life, preferred for their efficiency in industrial applications compared to their oil-free counterparts.
  • They ensure optimal performance, primarily in sectors that tolerate oil contamination, though they require regular maintenance to mitigate leakage risks.
  • The growing industrialization, particularly in glass purification, manufacturing, and metal treatment, continues to bolster demand for oil-based compressors.
  • An increase in steel production is likely to further amplify demand, despite the maintenance challenges associated with oil-based configurations.

Regional Outlook: Asia-Pacific

  • Asia-Pacific will emerge as a leading market due to supportive government policies in nations like China, Japan, and India.
  • China's growing sectors, especially chemicals and manufacturing, are central to market expansion, which sees investments in compressor technologies.
  • Collaborations like that of PDC Machines and Kirloskar Pneumatic in India are shaping the industry landscape, facilitating market penetration.
  • The evolution of hydrogen fuel cells and infrastructure developments, such as hydrogen fueling stations in Japan, are expected to drive market demand.

Industry Overview

The market is moderately fragmented with significant players like Corken Inc., Ariel Corporation, Burckhardt Compression AG, Howden Group Ltd, and Atlas Copco Group making strategic advancements.

