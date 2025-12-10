Smart Appliances Market to Double by 2030 with 11% CAGR Growth

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Appliances Market by Product (Refrigerator, Washing Machine & Dryer, Dishwasher, Oven & Cooktop, AC, Water Heater, Microwave, Coffee Maker, Air Purifier, Cooker, Vacuum Cleaning Robot), Connectivity Type, Sales Channel - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart appliances market, valued at USD 39.38 billion in 2025, is poised to reach USD 71.28 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The market's growth is fuelled by the increasing adoption of connected and automated home solutions. Appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and air conditioners are now equipped with advanced features like Wi-Fi connectivity, AI-driven automation, and remote control, enhancing convenience and energy management.

The online sales channel segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advances and shifting consumer behaviors are propelling the online sales segment, as more consumers shop through e-commerce sites, brand websites, and digital marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart. Features like AI-based recommendations and AR tools enhance customer experience and confidence in online purchases. The trend of contactless shopping, supplemented with offers like flexible financing and same-day delivery, further boosts this segment's growth.

Air Conditioners are expected to hold the largest market share in the smart appliances market during the study period. The demand for smart air conditioners in residential and commercial settings is on the rise. These devices offer benefits such as remote control, programmable scheduling, and integration with voice assistants. IoT-enabled sensors and AI-powered energy management features make them more appealing by enhancing comfort and reducing electricity consumption. Major companies like Samsung, LG Electronics, and Panasonic are launching innovative air conditioning solutions, strengthening their market position.

Germany to dominate European smart appliances market in 2024. Leading the European market, Germany benefits from robust domestic innovation and supportive governmental policies. In 2025, BSH Home Appliances showcased advanced Bosch and Siemens dishwashers at CES, featuring innovations like Steam Treatment and Extra Clean Zones. Vorwerk also introduced the Thermomix TM7, a multifunctional cooking robot, reflecting the trend in premium kitchen devices. Germany's emphasis on energy efficiency and integration of advanced technologies underscores its leadership in this domain.

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: Directors - 35%, Managers - 25%, Others - 40%

By Region: North America - 45%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 30%, Rest of the World - 5%

Key players in the market include SAMSUNG, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool, GE Appliances, AB Electrolux, Midea, BSH Hausgerate GmbH, Xiaomi, and Miele & Cie. KG. This analysis provides insights into company profiles, market activities, and strategies.

Research Coverage The report categorizes the smart appliances market by product, connectivity type, sales channel, vertical, and region. It discusses key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that affect market growth. The report also offers competitive insights into major industry players and includes a detailed analysis of startups in the smart appliances market.

Reasons to buy this report The report is valuable for leaders and newcomers seeking insights into the smart appliances market's revenue prospects, competitive landscape, and business positioning strategies. It highlights key market drivers and provides a thorough understanding of the market's dynamics.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Key drivers include the global adoption of internet and smartphones, and expanding wireless networks.

Challenges relate to high costs and interoperability issues among different manufacturers' devices.

Opportunities arise from voice assistant integration and cloud-based analytics.

Product Development covers upcoming technologies and new launches.

Competitive Assessment involves market share analysis and strategy insights from leading players like SAMSUNG, LG Electronics, and others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $39.38 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $71.28 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

