Global eSIM Market to Surge: Projected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030 with 29.1% CAGR

The global market for eSIM was estimated at US$1.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the eSIM market.







Global eSIM Market - Key Trends & Drivers Summarized



The growth in the eSIM market is driven by several factors. The increasing adoption of IoT devices, which require reliable and flexible connectivity solutions, is a significant driver, as eSIMs offer an ideal solution for managing multiple devices efficiently. The growing demand for connected cars and smart city applications is also propelling the market, as eSIMs enable seamless connectivity and management for a multitude of devices and sensors. Technological advancements in mobile devices and network infrastructure are making eSIMs more accessible and practical, encouraging their integration into a broader range of products. Additionally, the rising consumer demand for flexible and convenient connectivity options, combined with the benefits of streamlined logistics and reduced environmental impact from eliminating physical SIM cards, is further boosting the market. Together, these factors are fostering a dynamic and expanding market for eSIM technology, presenting significant opportunities for innovation and growth in the telecommunications industry.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the M2M segment, which is expected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 28.3%. The Smartphones segment is also set to grow at 31.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $360.9 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 32.9% CAGR to reach $445.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

