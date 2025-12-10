Vascular Access Device - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast Up To 2032

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vascular Access Device - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global vascular access device market, covering trends, growth drivers, and market dynamics. It includes segmentation by device type, route of insertion, end-users, and geography. The report features insights into the competitive landscape, regulatory environment, and highlights key trends in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. The VAD market is significantly influenced by chronic diseases and technological innovations. Rising cancer and cardiovascular cases underscore the need for reliable vascular access devices. Additionally, advancements such as AI integration and wireless connectivity are delivering smarter, more efficient treatment solutions for both hospital and home-care settings. North America holds dominance due to high chronic disease prevalence and technological advancements. In contrast, Europe sees expansion due to rising chronic disease prevalence and technological progress. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth due to a high and aging population demanding more frequent medical interventions.

Vascular Access Device Market Summary

The global vascular access device market is set to grow from USD 5.45 billion in 2024 to USD 8.41 billion by 2032, reflecting strong growth.

Projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2025 to 2032.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, kidney disorders, and cardiovascular conditions propels market expansion due to their reliance on long-term intravenous therapies.

Technological advancements such as antimicrobial coatings and safety-enhanced designs enhance safety and adoption rates.

Top companies in the market include Medtronic, BD, Teleflex Incorporated, Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun SE, and others.

North America leads the market due to higher prevalence of chronic conditions and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Peripherally inserted central catheters are projected to hold the largest market segment in 2024.

Factors Contributing to Market Growth

Chronic diseases are significantly boosting demand for vascular access devices. Increasing cancer cases require reliable vascular access for chemotherapy. Kidney disorders necessitate hemodialysis, heavily relying on vascular access devices, and cardiovascular diseases demand intravenous therapies.

Advancements in technology, including antimicrobial coatings and bioresorbable materials, enhance the safety and ease of use of VADs, driving broader adoption.

Essential for chemotherapy, dialysis, and parenteral nutrition, the use of VADs is rising with the demand for these treatments, especially as malnutrition-related conditions and renal disorders increase.

Vascular Access Device Market Insights

Recent Developments

In September 2025, PatenSee received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its non-contact vascular access management technology.

Conclusion

The vascular access device market is set for robust growth, driven by technological innovation, increasing demand for efficient treatment solutions, and a rise in chronic disease cases. Despite challenges like infection risks and regulatory requirements, the market offers significant opportunities for advancements in patient-centric therapeutic solutions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Cook

BD

Teleflex Incorporated

Medtronic

Asahi Kasei Corporation

B. Braun SE

PRODiMED

AMECATH

Terumo Corporation

AngioDynamics

ICU Medical, Inc.

Nipro Medical Corporation

Medline Industries, LP

Access Vascular, Inc.

Vygon Group

Cordis

Merit Medical Systems

Cardinal Health

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Argon Medical Devices

