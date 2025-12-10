Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe MOOC - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025 - 2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market is projected to grow significantly, with an estimated value of USD 5.22 billion in 2025, reaching USD 25.46 billion by 2030. This growth, at a CAGR of 37.3% between 2025 and 2030, is propelled by the increasing adoption of AI and machine learning technologies that enable personalized and adaptive learning experiences.

Key Highlights

MOOCs are widely embraced by European universities, schools, and both public and private organizations, offering courses from Master's programs to certifications. Notably, in April 2022, seven European universities announced an Innovative MOOC on Global Studies under the EUNICE partnership.

The European MOOC Consortium (EMC) promotes digital learning by integrating MOOCs into university business models, driving the use of open education in continuing education and professional development.

Technological advancements and shifting demands have increased MOOC popularity, with notable media, corporate, and academic attention. Concerns such as credit-awarding and adapting to local educational needs remain key challenges.

Despite the high cost of creating courses and platform expenses, MOOCs face hurdles, including required digital skills among staff and confidentiality concerns.

COVID-19 accelerated MOOC adoption for job changes, supplementary learning, and eLearning, creating a booming post-pandemic market for broadcast and media technologies.

Increasing Demand for Scalable Learning Platform

Scalable learning is essential for businesses to adapt and innovate, focusing on gathering, assimilating, and disseminating information effectively across organizations.

The integration of LMS solutions and the expansion of e-learning content suppliers are pivotal in supporting the European e-learning market's growth.

Eurostat reports a high percentage of online course participation in countries like the Netherlands and Finland, driving investment to attract European studies participants.

United Kingdom to Witness Significant Growth in the Market

UK universities are strategically aligning with online education to enhance their offerings, using MOOCs for credit-bearing degrees and micro-credentials.

Institutions such as the London School of Economics have launched online programs, significantly expanding market reach and brand presence.

HESA reports a growing number of distance learners, indicating a trend that supports market expansion.

Europe MOOC Industry Overview

The European MOOC market is moderately consolidated with key players like Coursera, FutureLearn, OpenupEd, and Miriadax driving innovation and partnerships. In December 2022, Global University Systems acquired FutureLearn to enhance its offerings with AI-driven career management solutions. In another key development, IE University surpassed one million enrollments on Coursera, highlighting the growing engagement with MOOCs in Europe.

