Emerging Trends in the Nematicides Market: Bio-Based Solutions Set to Transform Crop Yields by 2030

The Global Nematicides Market, valued at USD 1.87 Billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.51% to reach USD 3.05 Billion by 2030. Nematicides are chemical or biological agents developed to control plant-parasitic nematodes that severely damage crops by attacking root systems. Market growth is strongly driven by the need to reduce crop losses and increase food security as global demand rises.

Key Market Drivers:

The persistent global challenge of declining arable land: Declining arable land worldwide significantly increases reliance on nematicides to maximize productivity from existing farmland. With global population growth and limited land resources, protecting yields becomes essential. FAOSTAT Analytical Brief 107 reported in June 2025 that cropland per capita decreased by about 20%, from 0.24 to 0.19 hectares between 2001 and 2023, intensifying the need for nematicides to prevent nematode-related yield losses.

Simultaneously, rising consumer demand for organic and sustainably produced food is reshaping the market, accelerating the shift toward bio-based nematicides. According to IFOAM and FiBL's 2025 yearbook, global organic farmland grew by 2.5 million hectares in 2023, reaching nearly 99 million hectares. This growth supports the adoption of biological nematicides. The broader pesticide and agricultural chemicals market, including nematicides, is projected to grow from USD 102.9 billion in 2023 to USD 169.8 billion by 2028, as reported by Infosys in its 2024 Agri-chem Industry Outlook.

Key Market Challenges:

Stringent regulatory frameworks and increasing environmental concerns regarding the residual effects of certain synthetic nematicides: Strict regulations and rising environmental concerns surrounding synthetic nematicides significantly hinder market growth. Rigorous testing, lengthy approval processes, and compliance requirements increase development costs and extend timelines, reducing incentives to invest in new chemical active ingredients. According to CropLife Australia (2024), developing a new crop protection chemical now exceeds USD 300 million and typically requires more than 12 years due to extensive environmental and toxicology data requirements. Regulatory withdrawals also limit farmers' access to critical active ingredients. CropLife Africa Middle East (2023) reported that maize pest control tools could face a 75% reduction and coffee pest tools a 58% reduction in Kenya due to EU-driven restrictions. These challenges constrain product portfolios and restrict overall market growth.

Key Market Trends:

The integration of precision agriculture technologies into nematicide application: Precision agriculture is increasingly shaping nematicide use by enabling more efficient, targeted application through GPS-guided systems, remote sensing, and variable-rate technologies. These tools reduce waste, improve application accuracy, and enhance crop health while minimizing environmental impact. According to the USDA Agricultural Resource Management Survey (January 2025), Variable Rate Technology adoption in the U.S. increased by 69% across major commodity crops, reflecting the growing reliance on data-driven input management. Strategic collaborations across agrochemical companies, biotech firms, and research institutions are also accelerating innovation in advanced nematicide solutions, particularly biological products. For example, Bayer and Kimitec's June 2025 launch of Ambition Complete Gen2 and Ambition Secure Gen2 demonstrates how alliances expedite the development of next-generation biological nematicides and broaden market offerings.

Key Market Players Profiled:

American Vanguard Corporation

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Corteva, Inc.

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

FMC Corporation

UPL Limited

Isagro SpA

Pro Farm Group Inc.

Nufarm Limited

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Nematicides Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Product Type:

Fumigant

Carbamate

Organophosphate

Bionematicide

Others

By Form:

Solid

Liquid

By Mode of Application:

Fumigation

Irrigation

Spraying

Seed Treatment

Others

By Crop Type:

Macro Indicators

Field Crops

Fruits & Nuts

Vegetables

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



