MENA Data Center Market: An In-depth Analysis of 197 Existing and 114 Upcoming Facilities

The MENA Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio database offers a comprehensive, up-to-date mapping of colocation data-center infrastructure across the Middle East and North Africa region.
- Detailed Analysis of 197 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 114 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in Middle East & North Africa with more than 40% of the total power capacity.
- North African countries like Morocco and Egypt are seeing significant growth, with Morocco planning around 950 MW of capacity driven by major projects from Naver Cloud, Iozera, and other key developers.
- MENA hosts around 195+ existing data centers, with countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt having a strong presence in the region.
- Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company (center3), Gulf Data Hub, along with EdgeConneX rank among the leading existing data center operators by capacity across Middle East and North Africa.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (197 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Manama Data Center, Petak Tikva.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (114 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
The major operators/investors covered in this MENA Data Center market database include:
- 3samnet
- Adgar Investments & Development
- Africa Data Centres
- Africa50 & Raya Data Center
- Agility
- Agility Logistics Park
- Alastyr Telecommunication
- Alfnar Project
- Anan (Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.)
- Batelco
- Bezeq International
- Borsa Istanbul
- Bynet Data Communications
- CityNet Telecom
- Cizgi Telekom (Natro Hosting)
- CloudAcropolis
- Comnet Data Center
- Compass Data Center
- Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park
- Damac Digital & Vodafone Turkey
- DAMAC Digital
- Datacenter Vaults
- Datamount
- Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
- DataVolt
- Datema Bilisim
- Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia)
- Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
- DGN Teknoloji
- Du
- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
- ECC Solutions
- EdgeConneX
- EgyptNetwork
- eHosting DataFort
- Equinix
- Etisalat
- Etix Everywhere (Orange)
- Ezditek
- GarantiServer
- Global Technical Realty
- GPX Global Systems
- Grifols Egypt and Orange Business Services
- Gulf Data Hub
- Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers
- Helios Investment Partners (Telecom Egypt)
- Hqserv
- Humain
- Infinity
- Injazat (Core42)
- inwi
- Iozera
- İsttelkom
- Kardan Israel and Geva Real Estate (MULTIDC)
- Keystone
- Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group
- Koc Sistem
- Mannai
- Marka
- Maroc Telecom
- Medasys
- MedOne
- Meeza
- Mega Data Centers
- Mobily
- Morohub
- N+One Datacenters
- Naver Cloud
- NED Data Centers
- Netdirekt
- Netinternet
- Neutel Communications
- NGN Bilgi ve İletişim Hizmetleri Ticaret
- Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub)
- NourNet
- Oman Data Park
- Oman Data Park & Intro Technology
- Ooredoo
- Orange Business Services
- Oxagon (DataVolt)
- PacificControls
- PenDC
- PlusLayer
- Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk
- Radore Hosting
- Raya Data Center
- SadeceHosting (Sh)
- SAHAYEB DATA CENTER (Saudi Fransi Capital & MIS)
- Sahayeb Data Centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)
- Saudi Telecom Company (center3)
- SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
- SDS Data Center
- Serverfarm
- Serverz Data Center
- solution by stc (Qualitynet)
- Techtonic
- Telecom Egypt
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telehouse
- TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- VeriTeknik
- Vital Technology
- Vodafone
- XDS Data Center
- Zain
- Zajil Telecom
- ZEUUS
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/878w4h
