MENA Data Center Market: An In-depth Analysis of 197 Existing and 114 Upcoming Facilities

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MENA Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio database offers a comprehensive, up-to-date mapping of colocation data-center infrastructure across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Detailed Analysis of 197 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 114 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in Middle East & North Africa with more than 40% of the total power capacity.

North African countries like Morocco and Egypt are seeing significant growth, with Morocco planning around 950 MW of capacity driven by major projects from Naver Cloud, Iozera, and other key developers.

MENA hosts around 195+ existing data centers, with countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt having a strong presence in the region.

Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company (center3), Gulf Data Hub, along with EdgeConneX rank among the leading existing data center operators by capacity across Middle East and North Africa.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (197 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Manama Data Center, Petak Tikva.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (114 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

The major operators/investors covered in this MENA Data Center market database include:

3samnet

Adgar Investments & Development

Africa Data Centres

Africa50 & Raya Data Center

Agility

Agility Logistics Park

Alastyr Telecommunication

Alfnar Project

Anan (Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.)

Batelco

Bezeq International

Borsa Istanbul

Bynet Data Communications

CityNet Telecom

Cizgi Telekom (Natro Hosting)

CloudAcropolis

Comnet Data Center

Compass Data Center

Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park

Damac Digital & Vodafone Turkey

DAMAC Digital

Datacenter Vaults

Datamount

Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti

DataVolt

Datema Bilisim

Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia)

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

DGN Teknoloji

Du

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

ECC Solutions

EdgeConneX

EgyptNetwork

eHosting DataFort

Equinix

Etisalat

Etix Everywhere (Orange)

Ezditek

GarantiServer

Global Technical Realty

GPX Global Systems

Grifols Egypt and Orange Business Services

Gulf Data Hub

Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers

Helios Investment Partners (Telecom Egypt)

Hqserv

Humain

Infinity

Injazat (Core42)

inwi

Iozera

İsttelkom

Kardan Israel and Geva Real Estate (MULTIDC)

Keystone

Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group

Koc Sistem

Mannai

Marka

Maroc Telecom

Medasys

MedOne

Meeza

Mega Data Centers

Mobily

Morohub

N+One Datacenters

Naver Cloud

NED Data Centers

Netdirekt

Netinternet

Neutel Communications

NGN Bilgi ve İletişim Hizmetleri Ticaret

Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub)

NourNet

Oman Data Park

Oman Data Park & Intro Technology

Ooredoo

Orange Business Services

Oxagon (DataVolt)

PacificControls

PenDC

PlusLayer

Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults

Quantum Switch Tamasuk

Radore Hosting

Raya Data Center

SadeceHosting (Sh)

SAHAYEB DATA CENTER (Saudi Fransi Capital & MIS)

Sahayeb Data Centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.

SDS Data Center

Serverfarm

Serverz Data Center

solution by stc (Qualitynet)

Techtonic

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

VeriTeknik

Vital Technology

Vodafone

XDS Data Center

Zain

Zajil Telecom

ZEUUS

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/878w4h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.