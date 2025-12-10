Investment Opportunities in Global Membrane Chemicals Market Poised for USD 2.60 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Chemicals Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Membrane Chemicals Market, valued at USD 1.91 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.24% to reach USD 2.60 Billion by 2030. Membrane chemicals encompass specialized formulations engineered to optimize the performance, extend the lifespan, and enhance the efficiency of membrane filtration systems by mitigating issues such as fouling, scaling, and microbial growth. These chemicals are integral to water purification across diverse industrial, municipal, and commercial applications. The market's growth is primarily supported by the escalating global demand for clean water and increasingly stringent government regulations concerning water quality and wastewater discharge.

Key Market Drivers: Increasing industrial and municipal demands for water treatment represent a primary growth engine for the global membrane chemicals market. Rapid urbanization and expanding manufacturing activities generate substantial wastewater volumes requiring sophisticated treatment prior to discharge or reuse. Industries like pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and power generation continually seek efficient water purification to meet operational needs and quality standards. According to a report published by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Government of India, in August 2023, the pharmaceutical sector in India, encompassing 3,000 drug companies and approximately 10,500 manufacturing units, contributed to a rising volume of discharged wastewater, directly necessitating advanced treatment solutions. This escalating need for treating diverse and complex wastewater streams underscores the critical role of membrane chemicals in optimizing system performance and ensuring water quality.

Key Market Challenges: A significant challenge impeding the growth of the Global Membrane Chemicals Market is the substantial initial investment costs associated with the development, manufacturing, and implementation of specialized chemical formulations. These significant expenses create a considerable barrier for new companies aiming to enter the market and for existing organizations with limited financial resources. This challenge extends beyond just the chemicals, impacting the adoption of the entire membrane filtration ecosystem.

Key Market Trends: The global membrane chemicals market is witnessing a significant shift towards eco-friendly formulations, driven by a growing industry emphasis on environmental stewardship and sustainable water management practices. This trend manifests in the development of biodegradable, lower toxicity, and more sustainable chemical solutions designed to optimize membrane performance while mitigating ecological impact. Manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing green chemistry principles to adhere to stricter discharge regulations and to satisfy client preferences for environmentally responsible operations.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Veolia group

NALCO India

Kemira Oyj

Genesys International Ltd.

H2O Innovation Inc.

Reverse Osmosis Chemicals International

King Lee Technologies

LennTech BV

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p5upo5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment