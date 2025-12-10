Understanding the Genetics of ARCI: Rare but Highly Impactful Skin Disorders

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autosomal Recessive Congenital Ichthyosis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates existing treatment practices and unmet medical requirements in ARCI, identifying business prospects for enhancing therapies. This information helps stakeholders make informed decisions on product development and strategic planning.
Key Highlights
- ARCI are genetically driven skin disorders marked by scaling and redness, affecting patients' quality of life. Symptom severity varies due to gene mutations.
- The prevalence of ARCI in the US is around 1 per 300,000. Germany reports 1.7 per 100,000, emphasizing ARCI as a rare disorder.
- Increased ARCI cases are due to improved genetic testing, higher awareness, consanguineous marriages, and better neonatal care.
- Unmet needs for approved ARCI therapies exist, as patients rely on off-label treatments. Development of targeted therapies is crucial for long-term outcomes.
- Companies like Krystal Biotech are advancing ARCI therapies such as KB105, aiming to meet unmet clinical needs. This can expand market growth and improve patient outcomes.
The analyst's comprehensive report titled "Autosomal Recessive Congenital Ichthyoses (ARCI) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034" provides a detailed analysis of ARCI. It covers historical and projected epidemiological data, diagnostic processes, prescription patterns, and treatment options across the US, EU4, the UK, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.
Autosomal Recessive Congenital Ichthyoses (ARCI) Overview
ARCI encompasses chronic, inherited skin disorders with widespread scaling and redness, often presenting at birth. They include multiple ichthyosis subtypes, with varying severity. Genetic mutations in genes like TGM1 are common, leading to scaling. Understanding phenotypic variations aids in diagnosis, monitoring, and management, supporting more personalized treatment approaches.
Autosomal Recessive Congenital Ichthyoses (ARCI) Diagnosis and Treatment Overview
Diagnosis involves clinical evaluation, examining scale characteristics, erythema, and systemic complications. Genetic diagnosis may use gene-targeted panels. Treatment focuses on symptomatic and supportive care, involving dermatologic, nutritional, and pulmonary concerns. Skin hydration with emollients, systemic retinoids, and infection prevention are key strategies.
Autosomal Recessive Congenital Ichthyoses (ARCI) Epidemiology
The report provides ARCI epidemiology, covering trends in the 7MM. It includes data with tables and graphs, offering a clear view of prevalence. The analysis aids in understanding disease burden and patient impact across regions.
Key Findings
- In France, ARCI prevalence is estimated at 7 cases per 1,000,000.
- In Spain, ARCI affects approximately 1 in 138,000, with higher prevalence in children under 10.
- TGM1 mutations cause 55% of US ARCI cases.
Note: Detailed epidemiology assessment will be provided in the final report.
Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Views
KOL insights validate therapies and market trends. They offer perspectives on epidemiology, diagnostic challenges, and competitive intelligence.
Autosomal Recessive Congenital Ichthyoses (ARCI) Pipeline Development Activities
The report examines therapeutic candidates' progress and collaborations for ARCI treatments.
Report Insights
- ARCI Patient Population
- Therapeutic Approaches
- Pipeline Analysis
- Market Size and Trends
- Market Opportunities
Report Key Strengths
- 10 Year Forecast
- The 7MM Coverage
- Epidemiology Segmentation
- Highly Analyzed Market
Report Assessment
- Current Treatment Practices
- Unmet Needs
- Product Profiles
- Market Attractiveness
Key Questions
- How common is ARCI?
- What are the emerging treatment options?
- How will upcoming therapies impact market growth?
