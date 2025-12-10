Understanding the Genetics of ARCI: Rare but Highly Impactful Skin Disorders

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autosomal Recessive Congenital Ichthyosis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report evaluates existing treatment practices and unmet medical requirements in ARCI, identifying business prospects for enhancing therapies. This information helps stakeholders make informed decisions on product development and strategic planning.

Key Highlights

ARCI are genetically driven skin disorders marked by scaling and redness, affecting patients' quality of life. Symptom severity varies due to gene mutations.

The prevalence of ARCI in the US is around 1 per 300,000. Germany reports 1.7 per 100,000, emphasizing ARCI as a rare disorder.

Increased ARCI cases are due to improved genetic testing, higher awareness, consanguineous marriages, and better neonatal care.

Unmet needs for approved ARCI therapies exist, as patients rely on off-label treatments. Development of targeted therapies is crucial for long-term outcomes.

Companies like Krystal Biotech are advancing ARCI therapies such as KB105, aiming to meet unmet clinical needs. This can expand market growth and improve patient outcomes.

The analyst's comprehensive report titled "Autosomal Recessive Congenital Ichthyoses (ARCI) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034" provides a detailed analysis of ARCI. It covers historical and projected epidemiological data, diagnostic processes, prescription patterns, and treatment options across the US, EU4, the UK, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

Autosomal Recessive Congenital Ichthyoses (ARCI) Overview

ARCI encompasses chronic, inherited skin disorders with widespread scaling and redness, often presenting at birth. They include multiple ichthyosis subtypes, with varying severity. Genetic mutations in genes like TGM1 are common, leading to scaling. Understanding phenotypic variations aids in diagnosis, monitoring, and management, supporting more personalized treatment approaches.

Autosomal Recessive Congenital Ichthyoses (ARCI) Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

Diagnosis involves clinical evaluation, examining scale characteristics, erythema, and systemic complications. Genetic diagnosis may use gene-targeted panels. Treatment focuses on symptomatic and supportive care, involving dermatologic, nutritional, and pulmonary concerns. Skin hydration with emollients, systemic retinoids, and infection prevention are key strategies.

Autosomal Recessive Congenital Ichthyoses (ARCI) Epidemiology

The report provides ARCI epidemiology, covering trends in the 7MM. It includes data with tables and graphs, offering a clear view of prevalence. The analysis aids in understanding disease burden and patient impact across regions.

Key Findings

In France, ARCI prevalence is estimated at 7 cases per 1,000,000.

In Spain, ARCI affects approximately 1 in 138,000, with higher prevalence in children under 10.

TGM1 mutations cause 55% of US ARCI cases.

Note: Detailed epidemiology assessment will be provided in the final report.

Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Views

KOL insights validate therapies and market trends. They offer perspectives on epidemiology, diagnostic challenges, and competitive intelligence.

Autosomal Recessive Congenital Ichthyoses (ARCI) Pipeline Development Activities

The report examines therapeutic candidates' progress and collaborations for ARCI treatments.

Report Insights

ARCI Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Report Key Strengths

10 Year Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Highly Analyzed Market

Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Key Questions

How common is ARCI?

What are the emerging treatment options?

How will upcoming therapies impact market growth?

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights on trends and market dynamics.

Understand disease prevalence and unmet needs.

Identify strategic opportunities and growth potential.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Krystal Biotech

