Anticipated Market Surge: Acute Agitation and Aggression to Grow Steadily by 2034

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Agitation And Aggression - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The comprehensive report titled "Acute Agitation and Aggression - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034" provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future landscape. It examines total prevalent cases, diagnostic processes, prescription practices, and market accessibility across major markets: the US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the UK, and Japan.

Key Highlights

The acute agitation and aggression market is projected to sustain a steady CAGR from 2025 to 2034, driven by a rising prevalence of psychiatric disorders, aging populations, and increased R&D in novel therapies.

Factors contributing to increasing cases include the burden of neuropsychiatric disorders, substance use, and age-related cognitive decline.

Distinguishing approved approaches such as IGALMI, with rapid relief for schizophrenia- and bipolar-related episodes, and REXULTI, addressing Alzheimer's-related agitation, underscore the market's growing complexity.

There remains a gap for a therapy offering both rapid onset and sustained control, emphasizing safety across all populations with minimal side effects.

Market competition will intensify with emerging therapies from Axsome Therapeutics, Suven Life Sciences, and Intra-Cellular Therapies, prompting a significant acceleration in overall growth.

Suven Life Sciences presented updated Phase III data for masupirdine's development at the AAN Annual Meeting in April 2025

Market Overview

Acute agitation and aggression pose complex challenges, impacting various care settings from emergency departments to long-term facilities. Effective management requires understanding these conditions' multifaceted presentations and distinct underlying causes.

Current Marketed and Emerging Therapies

Key drugs such as IGALMI and REXULTI are gaining traction in specific segments, while emerging therapies like AUVELITY and ITI-1284 are advancing, indicating potential shifts in treatment dynamics through 2034. Market access and competition will continue influencing growth and therapeutic innovations.

Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

The therapeutic landscape is evolving, forecasting considerable changes driven by the introduction of new treatment options and technological advancements. Existing gaps in rapid-onset and long-lasting interventions present lucrative growth opportunities for new entrants.

Insightful Findings

Email & Web marketers and stakeholders will benefit significantly from the strategic insights provided, offering clear visibility into prevailing trends, emerging therapies, and evolving occurrences in the acute agitation and aggression sector across key geographic markets. Comprehensive analysis of drug uptake, KOL insights, and competitive intelligence are also highlighted, informing stakeholders for optimized decision-making and strategic planning.

Further details, including a detailed assessment of therapeutic impacts, drug uptake, reimbursement strategies, and comprehensive KOL insights, are available in the complete report on the acute agitation and aggression market. Stakeholders can leverage this for predictive analytics and informed strategy formulation, to position effectively in this rapidly advancing domain.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

BioXcel Therapeutics

Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Lundbeck

Axsome Therapeutics

Suven Life Sciences

Intra-Cellular Therapies/Johnson & Johnson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ish63d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.