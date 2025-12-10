Exhibition of Copies and Unearthed Artifacts from the Han-Wei-Jin Mural Tombs of Liaoyang Opens in Liaoning Province, China

LIAOYANG, China, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 29, 2025, the "Eastern Metropolis Mirrored in the Liang River: Exhibition of Copies and Unearthed Artifacts from the Han-Wei-Jin Mural Tombs of Liaoyang", hosted by the Liaoyang Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Broadcast and TV, and other institutions, opened at the Liaoning Provincial Museum. This special exhibition, under three themes - "Encountering Xiangping", "Longing for Eternity", and "Admiring the Murals", presents more than 80 pieces (sets) of mural copies and unearthed artifacts carefully selected from the Liaoning Provincial Museum and the Liaoyang Museum. It aims to offer visitors a broad perspective on the cultural landscape of the Han and Wei dynasties through grand historical scenes and authentic storytelling.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Han-Wei-Jin Mural Tombs of Liaoyang, dating back to more than 1,800 years ago, represent the pinnacle of ancient Chinese mural art. They predate the Dunhuang murals by 300 years and are a rare gem in China's ancient art treasury as well as outstanding works of classical realism. Regarded as national treasures, they have been included in the first major historical and cultural sites protected at the national level, alongside the Palace Museum and the Great Wall.

Studies show that Liaoyang is home to over one thousand tombs from the Han, Wei, and Jin dynasties, of which 33 are adorned with murals. The longest tomb features 16 murals spanning 23 meters. Painted directly on bluestone slabs using mineral pigments, these murals are characterized by bold compositions and vibrant colors, mainly depicting guard processions, banquets, music and dance, acrobatics, granaries and kitchens, as well as gate-guarding warriors amid flowing clouds across connected walls. They vividly portray the lifestyle of aristocratic families and the laboring images of common people during the Han, Wei, and Jin dynasties. They are invaluable historical materials for studying the social life, architectural art, and cultural life in Liaoyang during the Han and Wei dynasties.

Source: Liaoyang Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Broadcast and TV