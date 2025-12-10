SHENZHEN, China and NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global tech competition heats up, Chinese enterprises are stepping forward and redefining the way industries evolve. The beauty device industry is now being reshaped by innovations in China. SIMPLE CHARM, a beauty technology brand backed by Topband, a publicly-listed company in China's intelligent control sector, has established new industry benchmarks through the deep integration of AI technology with the beauty industry.





28 Years of Technical Expertise Forging Industry Foundation



SIMPLE CHARM’s technological confidence comes from its strong foundation: Shenzhen Topband Co., Ltd. As China’s first publicly listed intelligent control company, Topband has spent 28 years deeply focused on control technology, reaching annual revenues of over 10 billion RMB. Today, the company has a research team of more than 2,000 engineers, has invested billions into R&D, and holds over 3,000 patent applications.



SIMPLE CHARM innovatively employs ultrasonic lifting technology and soft pulse technology, utilizing intelligent AI for facial recognition capabilities that automatically adjust energy output based on different facial zones. This technological breakthrough enables home beauty devices to achieve truly professional-grade precision, intelligence, and safety.



SIMPLE CHARM's scientific research team demonstrates formidable capabilities, with laboratories covering engineering research, device performance, pharmaceutical testing, biological research, and safety compliance analysis. It is among the few brands in China's beauty device industry simultaneously certified by the world's five major testing institutions and CNAS national laboratory accreditation. Furthermore, SIMPLE CHARM maintains deep cooperation with Stanford University's Translational Medicine Center, jointly establishing a China translational base to achieve shared advancement in beauty device ultrasonic technology and talent development.





AI-Powered Technical Innovation in the Beauty Industry



SIMPLE CHARM's core technology realizes multidimensional innovative breakthroughs in the beauty sector: from single-point application to uniform matrix distribution, from fixed energy to intelligent adjustment, from experiential operation to precise control. The integration of artificial intelligence with the beauty industry represents not merely a technical upgrade, but a comprehensive reconstruction of industry standards. This enables home devices to achieve professional-grade precision and safety, allowing ordinary consumers to enjoy intelligent salon-level care at home.





Technological Innovation Leading Domestic Brand Rise



Recently, leading influencer NC Nicole, through in-depth experience and professional interpretation, has helped more consumers recognize the hardcore technological capabilities behind the SIMPLE CHARM brand, driving renewed confidence in domestic beauty devices.



Mastering core technologies and building strong technical barriers allows companies to take the lead in global competition. With Topband's 28 years of accumulated expertise, SIMPLE CHARM brings cutting-edge intelligent control technology into the beauty industry, moving from "following" to "running alongside" and now "leading". Through strict quality standards, authoritative certifications, and transparent multi-party oversight, SIMPLE CHARM has set a new benchmark for standardized development, helping the beauty sector evolve toward safer, simpler, and more effective solutions.



Looking ahead, as more Chinese brands deepen their AI technology research, the beauty industry will embrace a new era characterized by technology-driven development, standards-led guidance, and innovation-enabled growth. This represents not only commercial exploration but an outstanding exemplification of technological confidence and Chinese intelligent manufacturing excellence.

