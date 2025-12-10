Pharma Equity Group executes on the Company's new strategy: Enters into Letter of Intent to acquire the MedTech company Otiom A/S

Copenhagen, 10 December 2025

Company Announcement no. 15

Pharma Equity Group A/S ("PEG") today announces that the company has signed a Letter of Intent regarding the acquisition of the entire share capital or a majority stake in Otiom A/S. The transaction marks the first concrete step in PEG’s expanded strategy to become a leading consolidator within Life Science, spanning Pharma, MedTech, and other health related technologies.

Strategic Rationale: From Vision to Action

In line with the Company's newly published strategy, PEG focuses on identifying and scaling Nordic innovation companies that solve significant unmet medical needs.

Otiom A/S fits strongly into this strategic framework. The company has developed a patented localization technology specifically designed for people with dementia – an area with significant growth and with immense human and societal needs. By integrating Otiom into PEG, we demonstrate the ability to expand the company's portfolio from pure drug development (Reponex Pharmaceuticals) to also include commercializable MedTech.

"With Otiom, PEG delivers the first concrete proof of the our ability to execute on the Company's new strategy. We promised the market to diversify PEG's portfolio with assets that have a shorter path to market and commercial earnings than classic Pharma. Otiom is a 'proof-of-concept' of exactly this. We see a strong match between Otiom's technological platform and PEG’s ability to provide capital markets expertise, financial strength and strategic management. This acquisition is about scaling a proven technology internationally." says Christian Tange, CEO of Pharma Equity Group.

Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board, adds: "The Board is very satisfied to see the new strategy executed so quickly and on such attractive terms. By paying in shares we establish a strong alignment with the sellers and a company that is already close to break-even. That strengthens both the portfolio and the balance sheet. This is exactly the type of value-creating acquisition we have promised the market."

Transaction Frame and Expected Structure

The transaction values Otiom A/S at an Enterprise Value (EV) of DKK 15 million.

Structure: Payment is expected to be made primarily via the issuance of new shares in PEG ("share-for-share exchange"). In the event of a 100% acquisition, the issuance is expected to amount to approx. 10% of the current share capital, limiting the dilution effect. This ensures that Otiom's current owners become co-shareholders in PEG and thus maintain a shared interest in long-term value creation.

Clean Cut: It has been agreed that the company will be taken over without internal debt to previous owners, ensuring PEG a "clean" platform for future operations.

Incentive: The transaction is structured so that the management of Otiom remains deeply engaged in operations, which is fully in line with PEG's principle of competent, decentralized execution under central strategic governance.

About Otiom A/S

Otiom A/S is a Danish MedTech company that has strengthened safety for people with dementia. Through advanced IoT (Internet of Things) technology, Otiom offers a solution that provides freedom for the citizen and peace of mind for relatives and care staff, while reducing resource consumption in the care sector.

Commercial Status and Key Figures

Otiom is a company in commercial operation with an established market position and validated technology:

Market Presence: Otiom's technology are used in 24 countries with over 9,700 produced units. Today, the company has 13 distributors in the EU and is experiencing strong growth in the DACHNL region as well as a top-3 position in Denmark.

High Operational Activity: The robustness of the system is underscored by a high level of activity, with over 8,600 active situations (alarms/positioning events) handled within the last 7 days alone.

Financials: The company currently generates revenue of approx. DKK 1.5 million per quarter (corresponding to an annual revenue at the level of DKK 8 million) and operates close to break-even.

Group Contribution: It is management's expectation that Otiom will have a positive influence on the PEG Group's cash flow from operations and EBITDA for the financial year 2026.

Process and Timeline

The parties are now initiating an exclusive Due Diligence process focusing on IP rights, commercial roadmap, and legal matters. It is expected that a final Share Purchase Agreement can be signed no later than the end of January 2026.

The market will be kept continuously informed in accordance with the Company's new communication strategy.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Tange, CEO, Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2948 8417, e-mail: ct@pharmaequitygroup.com

Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board, Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222,

e-mail: cvt@loevenlaw.dk

About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group A/S is a listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen, which focuses on early investment in and development of Life Science companies with great potential. The company's strategic focus is to act as an active consolidator within the areas of Pharma, MedTech and Medical Devices, with a special focus on Nordic innovation that addresses significant unmet medical needs.

Through an actively managed portfolio, which includes the fully owned subsidiary Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S, Pharma Equity Group works to create value by providing capital, strategic management and industry-specific expertise to its portfolio companies. The goal is to bring groundbreaking healthcare solutions to market faster, benefiting patients and shareholders.

This announcement contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The Letter of Intent is not binding for the final completion of the transaction, which is subject to satisfactory due diligence and final board approval.

