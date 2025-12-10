BlossomHill Therapeutics Announces $84 Million Financing to Accelerate Clinical-Stage Pipeline of Intelligently Designed Cancer Medicines Including First-in-class Macrocyclic OMNI-EGFR™ Inhibitor for NSCLC

Proceeds to further advance clinical development of BH-30643, a first-in-class, macrocyclic, CNS-active, mutant-selective OMNI-EGFRTM inhibitor for EGFR-mutant NSCLC, and BH-30236, a novel macrocyclic CLK inhibitor targeting aberrant RNA splicing

Financing includes participation from leading institutional investors including Janus Henderson Investors, Brahma Capital, Biotrack Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, OrbiMed, Plaisance Capital Management LLC and Vivo Capital

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc. , a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of next-generation medicines for cancer, today announced the closing of an $84 million Series B extension, bringing total capital raised by BlossomHill to $257 million to date. Proceeds from the financing will be used to accelerate BlossomHill’s two lead clinical programs, BH-30643 (OMNI-EGFRTM inhibitor) and BH-30236 (CLK inhibitor), and to further advance the company’s wholly-owned pipeline of intelligently designed cancer medicines.

The Series B extension financing included a select group of new investors, led by Janus Henderson Investors, Brahma Capital, and BioTrack Capital, and participation from existing investors including Cormorant Asset Management, OrbiMed, Plaisance Capital Management LLC and Vivo Capital.

“With clinical data beginning to come into focus across both of our lead programs, momentum is building at BlossomHill Therapeutics,” said J. Jean Cui, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer of BlossomHill. “We are delighted by the strong vote of confidence from new and existing investors in this financing, which arrives at a critical juncture as we drive our clinical programs forward and leverage our established track record in oncology drug design to address the challenges of cancer treatment resistance and deliver meaningful benefit for cancer patients.”



Vish Sridharan, M.D., of Janus Henderson Investors said: "BlossomHill has pioneered novel macrocyclic molecules that could potentially make a profound impact in the treatment of EGFR mutant lung cancer, and could potentially use the same platform towards elevating the standard of care for patients across other high-unmet need malignancies.”

Recent Progress:

Commenced enrollment in the expansion cohorts of the Phase 1/2 SOLARA trial of BH-30643 ( OMNI-EGFR TM inhibitor) in both targeted therapy-naive and pretreated patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

in both targeted therapy-naive and pretreated patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Presented preliminary experience from the dose escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 SOLARA trial of BH-30643 (OMNI-EGFR TM inhibitor) at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics demonstrating systemic and CNS anti-tumor activity across a variety of advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLCs with complex and difficult-to-treat resistance mutations.

demonstrating systemic and CNS anti-tumor activity across a variety of advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLCs with complex and difficult-to-treat resistance mutations. Commenced combination enrollment with venetoclax in the first-in-human, Phase 1/1b dose escalation study of BH-30236 (CLK inhibitor) in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS); a trial-in-progress poster was recently presented at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.



Updates from the Phase 1/2 SOLARA trial of BH-30643 (OMNI-EGFRTM inhibitor) and the first-in-human Phase 1/1b dose escalation study of BH-30236 (CLK inhibitor) are expected in 2026.

About BH-30643

BH-30643 is a first-in-class, orally available, macrocyclic, non-covalent, CNS-active, mutant selective OMNI-EGFRTM inhibitor designed for super-potency against a broad spectrum of mutations in the EGFR kinase domain, including EGFR classical mutations and atypical mutations (such as PACC mutations and beyond), diverse EGFR resistant mutations (such as C797S +/- T790M), and other types of mutations. BH-30643 is also designed to spare wild type EGFR and HER2 inhibition (and associated toxicity) through selective targeting of the active conformation of the kinases. BH-30643 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 SOLARA clinical trial in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC bearing EGFR and/or HER2 mutations. For additional information on SOLARA, including a list of study sites and how to enroll, please visit clinicaltrials.gov ( NCT06706076 ).

About BH-30236

BH-30236 is a novel, orally available, macrocyclic inhibitor of CDC-like kinase (CLK). By modulating RNA splicing through inhibition of CLK enzymes, BH-30236 aims to address aberrant splicing events that drive tumor growth and disease progression in certain hematological malignancies and solid tumors, such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). BH-30236 is currently being evaluated as a monotherapy or in combination with venetoclax in a first-in-human, Phase 1/1b dose escalation study in adult participants with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) or higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS). For additional information, including a list of study sites and how to enroll, please visit clinicaltrials.gov ( NCT06501196 ).

About BlossomHill Therapeutics

BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on designing and developing next-generation targeted therapies for cancer. Founded and led by industry veteran J. Jean Cui, Ph.D., with her proven track record in oncology drug design and development – including three FDA-approved drugs – BlossomHill applies cutting-edge science to address key oncogenic drivers and improve patient outcomes in difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s lead clinical programs include BH-30643, a first-in-class, macrocyclic, non-covalent, mutant selective OMNI-EGFRTM inhibitor for the treatment of EGFR- or HER2-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and BH-30236, a macrocyclic CLK inhibitor for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) or higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS), representing a first-in-class opportunity. BlossomHill Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California and has raised a total of $257 million from leading life sciences investors. For more information, visit bhtherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

