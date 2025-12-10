CPA Canada signs strategic MOU with PAFA to advance the global accountancy profession

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Pan African Federation of Accountants (PAFA), formalizing a strategic partnership to advance professional education, capacity building and global collaboration within the accountancy profession.

This strategic partnership, which was formally signed on November 1, establishes a framework for ongoing collaboration designed to deepen international cooperation, strengthen regional capacity, and support the next generation of accounting professionals. By pooling expertise and creating new channels for knowledge exchange, CPA Canada and PAFA aim to strengthen the profession and support high-quality reporting and governance across the continent.

“CPA Canada is committed to fostering global partnerships that elevate the profession and promote high-quality, inclusive and future-ready initiatives, while supporting regional and bilingual engagement,” says Pamela Steer, President and CEO of CPA Canada.

“This collaboration empowers professionals with bilingual tools in English and French, as well as world-class resources and the knowledge they need to navigate a rapidly evolving business environment.”

PAFA, the only African organization recognized as a Regional Organization by the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), advances the capacity of the accountancy profession across the continent and strengthens Africa’s influence and impact globally.

“This MOU represents a meaningful step toward empowering accountants in the region with the tools, knowledge and global connections they need to thrive,” says Walid BEN SALAH, President of PAFA. “We look forward to working closely with CPA Canada to promote excellence, accessibility and innovation in the profession.”

Under the MOU, the organizations will focus on several priority areas, which include expanding bilingual access to professional learning materials and resources, sharing technical resources, co-hosting technical forums, workshops and events to promote continuous learning and knowledge exchange and supporting the implementation of international standards in diverse regional contexts.

About CPA Canada

CPA Canada promotes transparency in financial markets, prepares CPAs for a rapidly evolving business environment through extensive guidance and programing and contributes to standard setting and policy making. CPA Canada acts as a strong, consistent, and authoritative voice for the profession, helping to elevate the leadership and relevance of CPAs, both nationally and internationally.

About PAFA

The Pan African Federation of Accountants (PAFA) is the continental body representing 57 professional accountancy organisations in 47 African countries, and is recognized by the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) as a Network Partner and Regional Organizations. Its mission is to accelerate development of the accountancy profession and strengthen Africa’s voice and influence in the global economy.

