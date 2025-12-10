Smart Homes Propel Towards $1.03 Trillion by 2035

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Products, Type of Protocol, Type of Application, Type of Software & Services, Type of End User, Type of Sales Channel, Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global smart home market is projected to expand from USD 133.3 billion in the current year to USD 1.03 trillion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 20.47% through the forecast period.

Smart homes, equipped with internet-connected devices, prioritize convenience, security, and efficiency. The burgeoning popularity of artificial intelligence and IoT has accelerated the demand for smart home products like lighting, security systems, and kitchen appliances. Apple's announcement to replace Siri with a home robot in 2024 underscores the trend towards personalized experiences in smart homes

SMART HOME MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Market Share by Type of Product

Smart home products are segmented into categories such as entertainment devices, home appliances, healthcare, HVAC, lighting control, security, smart furniture, and kitchen appliances. The entertainment devices segment currently holds the largest market share due to the high demand for smart TVs and soundbars. Meanwhile, security and access control are set to witness the highest CAGR.

Market Share by Type of Protocol

Wireless protocols currently dominate the market, driven by the need for mobile connectivity through Wi-Fi, ZigBee, and Bluetooth.

Market Share by Type of Application

New construction projects integrate multiple smart home products, capturing the largest market share, while the retrofitting segment is expected to grow faster.

Market Share by Type of Software and Type of Services

Proactive software, which anticipates user needs using AI, captures significant market share. It offers tailored functionalities, promoting robust growth.

Market Share by Type of End-User

Commercial users, particularly in smart hotels and hospitals, lead the market share with advanced features, while residential users are expected to see the highest CAGR.

Market Share by Type of Sales Channels

Indirect sales channels hold the majority share, although direct sales channels are predicted to grow rapidly.

Market Share by Geography

North America leads in market share due to the rise of smart homes and energy-efficient technologies, with Asia expected to exhibit the highest growth rate.

SMART HOME MARKET: RESEARCH COVERAGE

The report provides insights into market sizing, opportunity analysis, and competitive landscape, with profiles of prominent market players.

