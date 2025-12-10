E-reader Market Set to Double by 2035, Fueling Digital Reading Revolution

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Reader Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Screen Size, Type of Screen, Type of Connectivity, Type of Distribution Channel, End-User, Type of Battery Life, Type of Memory Storage and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global E-Reader Market Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-reader market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 8.46 billion in 2023 to USD 16.93 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period. E-readers have redefined the way we interact with digital literature, offering unparalleled convenience and versatility in accessing books, magazines, and documents. Their impact is most prominent in digital education, where they enhance learning experiences through features such as adjustable fonts, integrated dictionaries, and annotation tools



E-readers are acclaimed for benefits like cost savings compared to physical books, access to vast digital libraries, and unrivaled portability that appeals to a diverse set of users including children, students, professionals, and seniors. Technological advancements further fuel demand; a notable example is the Boox Nova Air C by Onyx Boox, released in August 2024, featuring a 7.8-inch color E-Ink display.

Innovation drives the e-reader market, ushering in devices with superior e-ink displays offering enhanced clarity and reading comfort akin to traditional print. Interactive e-books incorporating multimedia elements are gaining traction, while cloud storage and AI pave the way for personalized reading experiences.

Research Coverage & Analysis

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Comprehensive analysis across segments like screen size, type of screen, connectivity, distribution channel, end-user, battery life, memory storage, and geographical distribution.

Key Questions Addressed

How many companies are engaged in the e-reader market?

Who are the leading companies?

What factors will influence market evolution?

What are the current and future market sizes?

What is the anticipated CAGR?

How will market opportunities be distributed across segments?

Reasons to Buy

An exhaustive market outlook with revenue projections and segment-specific insights for both leaders and new entrants.

A thorough understanding of competitive dynamics for effective market positioning and strategy development.

Analyzes market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges for strategic, data-driven decision-making.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 171 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $16.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



