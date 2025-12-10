Harnessing Adhesive Technology for Industry Growth: A Comprehensive Market Compendium

Adhesives present key opportunities in construction, automotive, electronics, and packaging, offering strong, flexible, and durable bonding. Their role in weight reduction, miniaturization, and securing seals underpins growth potential across sectors, facilitated by diverse technologies and chemistries globally.

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesives World Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Adhesives play a pivotal role in various industries due to their capability to bond distinct materials efficiently, providing enhanced strength, flexibility, and durability. In the construction industry, adhesives are fundamental in securing materials such as wood, metal, and composites, thereby elevating structural integrity. The automotive sector leverages adhesives to decrease vehicle weight and minimize noise and vibration, ultimately boosting performance and fuel economy. In electronics, adhesives enable the miniaturization of components while preserving thermal and electrical stability. The packaging industry depends on adhesives for ensuring secure seals and tamper-proof closures. Overall, adhesives are indispensable to modern manufacturing and product innovation due to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and custom performance.

This comprehensive market compendium provides an analysis of the adhesives market, categorized by end-use application, technology, chemistry, and geographic region. The report examines historical and current trends as well as forecasts future market developments in terms of volume (in metric tons) and value (in USD) for the years 2021, 2024, and 2030.

End-Use Application

  • Building & Construction
  • Consumer/DIY
  • Furniture/Woodworking
  • Industrial Assembly & Other
  • Leather & Footwear
  • Packaging & Converting
  • Automotive & Transportation

Technology

  • Natural-based
  • Water-borne
  • Hot-melt
  • Solvent-borne
  • Reactive
  • Water-soluble
  • Other Technologies

Chemistry

  • Vinyl
  • Acrylic
  • Polyurethane
  • Elastomer/Rubber
  • Epoxy
  • Other Adhesives

Geographic Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Rest of World

This compendium delivers estimates and forecasts for the global adhesives market. Additionally, it highlights key market developments and features a list of significant players within this market sector.

Companies Featured

  • 3M Company
  • Arkema Group (Bostik S.A)
  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • Berry Global Inc.
  • Bolton Adhesives
  • Chemence Inc.
  • Delo Industrial Adhesives
  • Dow Inc.
  • DuPont De Nemours Inc.
  • Dymax Corporation
  • Franklin International
  • H. B. Fuller
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Huntsman Corp.
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.
  • Jowat SE
  • Kleiberit SE & Co. KG
  • Lintec Corp.
  • Mapei S.p.A.
  • Meridian Adhesives Group
  • NanPao Resins Chemical Group
  • Novatech International
  • Parker Hannifin Corp - Lord Division
  • Pidilite Industries Ltd
  • RPM International Inc.
  • Sike AG
  • Soudal Group
  • The Reynolds Company
  • ThreeBond Co.,Ltd.
  • Toagosei Group
  • Uniseal Inc.
  • Wacker Chemie AG

