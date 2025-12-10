Harnessing Adhesive Technology for Industry Growth: A Comprehensive Market Compendium

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesives World Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Adhesives play a pivotal role in various industries due to their capability to bond distinct materials efficiently, providing enhanced strength, flexibility, and durability. In the construction industry, adhesives are fundamental in securing materials such as wood, metal, and composites, thereby elevating structural integrity. The automotive sector leverages adhesives to decrease vehicle weight and minimize noise and vibration, ultimately boosting performance and fuel economy. In electronics, adhesives enable the miniaturization of components while preserving thermal and electrical stability. The packaging industry depends on adhesives for ensuring secure seals and tamper-proof closures. Overall, adhesives are indispensable to modern manufacturing and product innovation due to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and custom performance.

This comprehensive market compendium provides an analysis of the adhesives market, categorized by end-use application, technology, chemistry, and geographic region. The report examines historical and current trends as well as forecasts future market developments in terms of volume (in metric tons) and value (in USD) for the years 2021, 2024, and 2030.

End-Use Application

Building & Construction

Consumer/DIY

Furniture/Woodworking

Industrial Assembly & Other

Leather & Footwear

Packaging & Converting

Automotive & Transportation

Technology

Natural-based

Water-borne

Hot-melt

Solvent-borne

Reactive

Water-soluble

Other Technologies

Chemistry

Vinyl

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Elastomer/Rubber

Epoxy

Other Adhesives

Geographic Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Rest of World

This compendium delivers estimates and forecasts for the global adhesives market. Additionally, it highlights key market developments and features a list of significant players within this market sector.

Companies Featured

3M Company

Arkema Group (Bostik S.A)

Avery Dennison Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Bolton Adhesives

Chemence Inc.

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Dow Inc.

DuPont De Nemours Inc.

Dymax Corporation

Franklin International

H. B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corp.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Jowat SE

Kleiberit SE & Co. KG

Lintec Corp.

Mapei S.p.A.

Meridian Adhesives Group

NanPao Resins Chemical Group

Novatech International

Parker Hannifin Corp - Lord Division

Pidilite Industries Ltd

RPM International Inc.

Sike AG

Soudal Group

The Reynolds Company

ThreeBond Co.,Ltd.

Toagosei Group

Uniseal Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

