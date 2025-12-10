Yodeck Redefines Intelligent Digital Signage Through Innovation, Partnerships, and People

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yodeck , the Intelligent Digital Signage Platform™ of choice for organizations worldwide, today announced another year of hypergrowth and innovation. Named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. for the second consecutive year, Yodeck continues to transform communication into measurable business impact.

With more than 55,000 customers and 250,000 screens active across 135 countries, Yodeck helps organizations of every size communicate more effectively through intelligent, data-driven design. Recognized by Invidis 2025 as a Rising Star & Disruptor in EMEA and a Major Player in North America, Yodeck continues to expand its global reach and reimagine how teams connect, share information, and inspire action.

“While we’re proud of what we’ve achieved, it only drives us to go further,” said Vangelis Mihalopoulos, co-founder and CEO of Yodeck. “The way people work, learn, and connect has changed – teams are more distributed, information moves faster, and attention is harder to earn. That shift has created a gap between how organizations communicate and how people actually consume information. Digital signage bridges that gap, turning everyday spaces into channels of connection and clarity. Yodeck will continue leading the way in helping organizations close that distance with intelligent, impactful communication.”

Powering a New Era of Intelligent Digital Signage

In 2025, Yodeck set an ambitious, customer-led product roadmap to advance how digital signage drives business performance. Grounded in feedback from organizations using its platform every day, Yodeck prioritized innovation across AI, analytics, and design, delivering tools that make communication faster, smarter, and more effective. As a result, Yodeck customers benefit from stronger audience engagement, greater brand alignment, and significant time savings, with customers reporting up to 80 percent reductions in manual upkeep across screens.

Product innovations launched over the last year include:

Next-Gen Yodeck Layout Editor : A redesigned, faster, and more intuitive content creation experience that makes it easy to build on-brand screen visuals in minutes. The new interface provides clean navigation, drag-and-drop functionality, and bulk editing tools, while Magic Write , the built-in Yodeck AI copy assistant, helps users refine or translate text instantly, ensuring professional and consistent messaging across every screen.





: A redesigned, faster, and more intuitive content creation experience that makes it easy to build on-brand screen visuals in minutes. The new interface provides clean navigation, drag-and-drop functionality, and bulk editing tools, while , the built-in Yodeck AI copy assistant, helps users refine or translate text instantly, ensuring professional and consistent messaging across every screen. Yodeck Enterprise Plus : A new plan built for large, multi-site organizations that need enterprise-grade support, governance, and reliability, Yodeck Enterprise Plus includes tailored onboarding and operational planning, advanced security and compliance assessments, dedicated account management and 24/5 priority support, and a built-in hardware assurance program.





A new plan built for large, multi-site organizations that need enterprise-grade support, governance, and reliability, Yodeck Enterprise Plus includes tailored onboarding and operational planning, advanced security and compliance assessments, dedicated account management and 24/5 priority support, and a built-in hardware assurance program. Add-Ons: New modular features that allow customers to expand capabilities without changing their core plan. These include Yodeck Assurance , which provides lifetime player coverage and fast replacements to reduce potential downtime, and Yodeck Embeddable Feeds , which extends Yodeck content beyond physical screens to intranets, portals, and websites to keep audiences informed in real-time.





New modular features that allow customers to expand capabilities without changing their core plan. These include , which provides lifetime player coverage and fast replacements to reduce potential downtime, and , which extends Yodeck content beyond physical screens to intranets, portals, and websites to keep audiences informed in real-time. Professional Design Services : An on-demand creative service connecting customers with expert designers to produce on-brand, visually impactful content for real-world signage environments.



These innovations are helping tens of thousands of organizations across retail, hospitality, education, manufacturing, the public sector, and beyond communicate with greater speed, consistency, and impact. Recognition including the EdTech Breakthrough Award for Global Engagement Solution of the Year and the Globee Award for Best Business Communications Tool reinforce how Yodeck is transforming the way that organizations connect with their most important audiences.

To help shape the next phase of innovation, Yodeck gathered customers, partners, and staff at the 2025 Yodeck Customer Summit in London this October. Participants explored real-world digital signage use cases, shared how Yodeck fits into their day-to-day workflows, and offered perspective on where communication is headed. Many emphasized how easy the Yodeck Intelligent Digital Signage Platform is to use, how much time it saves their teams, and the flexibility it provides across locations – often pointing to meaningful improvements in how quickly they can share information and keep teams aligned.

Scaling Global Impact Through People and Partnerships

Yodeck continues to achieve hypergrowth, in part due to strategic investments in its people and partners. The company increased its global team by 32 percent to 171 employees, adding talent across sales, engineering, product, marketing, and other critical functions to support expanding global demand. That investment in people earned Yodeck recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Tech and among Europe’s Best Workplaces 2025 .

The Yodeck Partner Program recently reached a new milestone, expanding to more than 800 partners worldwide, including strategic partners Sharp Display Solutions and Amazon , and spanning managed service providers, audiovisual (AV) integrators, and IT consultancies. With the introduction of a new tiering system and enhanced training tools, partners are better equipped to deliver differentiated solutions and uncover new revenue streams while helping their customers deliver more engaging and dynamic communications.

“Our success is powered by people and strengthened through partnership,” added Mihalopoulos. “We empower our employees to innovate with purpose and take ownership of the customer experience, because when our teams thrive, our customers succeed. At the same time, we’re enabling our partners to amplify scale and impact – helping organizations reach more people, in more places, and make a greater difference in how the world communicates.”

Shaping the Future of Connected Experiences

To learn more about how Yodeck is helping organizations transform communication into impact, visit www.yodeck.com .