MediWound Reports New Clinical Data Demonstrating NexoBrid®’s Effectiveness in Preventing Traumatic Tattoos After Abrasion and Blast Injuries

Prospective clinical data show NexoBrid® removes embedded particles in friction and blast wounds, reducing pigmented wound surface by >90%

Traumatic tattoos form when dirt, metal, or explosive residue becomes permanently embedded in the skin; findings support further evaluation in acute trauma settings

YAVNE, Israel, December 10, 2025 -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of new prospective clinical data showing that NexoBrid® substantially reduces embedded particles associated with traumatic tattoos following abrasion and blast injuries.

Traumatic tattoos occur when high-velocity accidents or blasts drive materials such as asphalt, dirt, glass, or metallic particles (shrapnel) into the skin, often leaving not only permanent dark discoloration but also causing aesthetic deformities, functional impairment, and increased risk of inflammation or infection. Current standard of care relies on aggressive non-selective mechanical scrubbing, which may leave embedded particles behind and may risk damage to viable tissue.

The study is published in the Journal of Burn Care & Research, the official journal of the American Burn Association, under the title “Enzymatic Bromelain-based Debridement with NexoBrid®: A New Treatment to Effectively Prevent Traumatic Tattoos After Abrasive Incidents and Explosive Events.”

In this prospective independent study, conducted at Sheba Medical Center’s National Burn Center, 15 patients diagnosed with traumatic tattoos resulting from friction or blast injuries underwent standard mechanical scrubbing to remove loose debris. Residual pigment load was then documented, and patients were treated with NexoBrid within 24 hours of injury under procedural sedation. Pigmentation was reassessed immediately after enzymatic debridement, using computer-based image analysis.

The mean pigmented wound area decreased from 37.5% before NexoBrid application to 2.1% afterward, a 92.5% reduction in pigmented wound surface compared with the post-scrubbing baseline, with every patient showing substantial clearance of foreign particles. In abrasive injuries, an average of 96% of visible pigments were removed, while pigment load in explosive injuries was reduced by 84%. Treatment was well tolerated, performed at bedside, and no treatment-related adverse events were reported during the early post-procedure period.

“In blast injuries and friction burns, where wound depth is highly irregular, NexoBrid provides the precision these cases demand,” said Professor Josef Haik, MD, MPH, Director of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Burn Center at Sheba Medical Center. “We believe the effectiveness of NexoBrid is driven by its selective enzymatic action on damaged skin layers, which helps remove many of the particles embedded within them. In high-energy explosions, some debris may remain lodged in deeper tissues, yet NexoBrid consistently reveals a clean, well-defined wound bed, enabling clinicians to determine the most appropriate next steps.”

About the Study

The single center prospective study was conducted at Sheba National Burn Center and included 15 children and adults (aged 4–51 years) with traumatic tattoos following road accidents and explosive events. After initial scrubbing, NexoBrid was applied in a 1–3 mm layer to affected areas under occlusion for four hours and then removed, followed by repeated gentle scrubbing to reveal a clean wound bed.

Pigment reduction was quantified using ImageJ software by comparing pre- and post-treatment photographs. The authors report that this is the first published series to specifically evaluate enzymatic debridement with NexoBrid for the prevention of traumatic tattoos.

The investigators highlight the small sample size and short follow-up as limitations and call for larger, controlled studies to confirm the impact of NexoBrid on long-term cosmetic outcomes and to further explore combined approaches in complex trauma injuries.

About NexoBrid®

NexoBrid® is a topically administered, biological orphan drug for the enzymatic removal of eschar in patients with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. It selectively removes non-viable tissue while preserving viable tissue and is approved for use in adults and pediatric patients in over 40 countries, including the United States, European Union, and Japan.

NexoBrid development has been supported with federal funds from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract HHSO100201500035C.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic, non-surgical therapies for tissue repair. The company’s FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the United States, European Union, Japan, and additional international markets. MediWound’s late-stage pipeline product, EscharEx®, is an investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds, with potential to become a new standard of care in wound management.

For more information, visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

MediWound cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that we expect, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “believe,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “future,” “potential,” “goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or similar expressions.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated progress, development, study design, expected data timing, objectives anticipated timelines, expectations and commercial potential of our products, including NexoBrid® and product candidates. Among the factors that may cause results to be materially different from those stated herein are the inherent uncertainties associated with the uncertain, lengthy and expensive nature of the product development process; the timing and conduct of our studies of our products and product candidates, including the timing, progress and results of current and future clinical studies, and our research and development programs; the approval of regulatory submission by the FDA, the European Medicines Agency or by any other regulatory authority, our ability to obtain marketing approval of our products and product candidates in the U.S. or other markets; the clinical utility, potential advantages and timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of our products and products; our expectations regarding future growth, including our ability to develop new products; market acceptance of our products and product candidates; our ability to maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property; competition risks; the need for additional financing; the impact of government laws and regulations and the impact of the current global macroeconomic climate on our ability to source supplies for our operations or our ability or capacity to manufacture, sell and support the use of our products and product candidates in the future.

These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in MediWound’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 19, 2025 and Quarterly Reports on Form 6-K and other filings with the SEC from time-to-time. These forward-looking statements reflect MediWound’s current views as of the date hereof and MediWound undertakes, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in their respective views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release except as required by law.







