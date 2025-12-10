sensiBel Eval Kits Accelerate Applications of World’s First Studio-quality Optical MEMS Microphone

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sensiBel, the pioneer in optical MEMS sensing, today launched AURORA™ and POLARIS™, two evaluation and recording solutions featuring the SBM100B, the first microphone to deliver professional-grade audio in a compact, production-ready format.

Achieving the industry’s lowest self-noise and widest dynamic range in a miniaturized form factor, the SBM100B meets the acoustic demands of microphone arrays, pro audio, and spatial audio -- including ambisonics, headsets, conferencing solutions, and field recorders.

“Imagine a microphone that fits on your fingertip but delivers the same audio recording quality that users experience with professional studio microphones that are 50 to 100 times that size because they rely on a large, century-old condenser microphone technology,” said Kieran Harney, CEO, sensiBel. “The SBM100B is that microphone.

“Other MEMS mics are gated by the limitations of their capacitive or piezoelectric architecture. The SBM100B, on the other hand, leverages sensiBel’s optical MEMS core, which uses laser interferometry to detect membrane movement with extreme precision, allowing for a dynamic range and noise floor not possible with traditional MEMS technologies,” he added.

AURORA and POLARIS Kits

sensiBel’s AURORA and POLARIS are complete plug-and-play evaluation and recording solutions that connect to a laptop or phone via USB-C, allowing designers to start recording within minutes -- without requiring any soldering or specialized tools.

While AURORA includes two SBM100B microphones to form a stereo recording solution, and POLARIS includes a circular array arrangement of eight high-performance SBM100B microphones to form a beamforming-ready solution, both kits feature:

The SBM100B, an 80dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) optical MEMS microphone that provides multiple benefits at the system level, including improved directionality, higher bandwidth and lower overall noise. In addition, the SBM100B offers an acoustic overload point (AOP) of up to 146dB SPL, which achieves superior audio performance, even in very loud environments;

A 24-bit audio signal, which doesn’t require a separate audio codec for DSP processing, reducing footprint and simplifying the signal chain;

Synchronized 24-bit audio streams over USB. POLARIS features eight synchronized audio streams, essential for beamforming. AURORA provides two audio streams for exceptional stereo recordings;

Compatibility with Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, RPi OS and Ubuntu Linux devices, provides flexibility in choice of operating system; and

Support for popular microphone interfaces, including pulse density modulation (PDM), time-division multiplexing (TDM), and Inter-IC Sound (I2S) -- offering flexible interface choices to design engineers.



Use Cases for the SBM100B

Target applications for the SBM100B are varied yet benefit from clear, clean acoustic performance, including:

General conferencing , e.g., ceiling arrays, complete conference systems, and tabletop microphones;

, e.g., ceiling arrays, complete conference systems, and tabletop microphones; Industrial sound detection , e.g., machine health monitoring; environmental noise and drone detection; and acoustic cameras;

, e.g., machine health monitoring; environmental noise and drone detection; and acoustic cameras; Microphone arrays , e.g., video conferencing, and spatial sound capture for immersive audio;

, e.g., video conferencing, and spatial sound capture for immersive audio; Pro audio, e.g., prosumer mics, media recording devices, laptops, and cameras; and

e.g., prosumer mics, media recording devices, laptops, and cameras; and Spatial audio, e.g., ambisonics, VR/AR headsets, 3D soundbars, and field recorders.



For More Information

AURORA and POLARIS are now sampling to select customers. For more information, visit: https://sensibel.com, email: sales@sensibel.com, and follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sensibel/

About sensiBel

sensiBel is a Norwegian deep-tech company commercializing its optical MEMS microphone technology to achieve studio-quality acoustic performance in compact form factors. With a strong R&D foundation and a growing network of industrial partners, sensiBel is poised to transform the audio experience across industries.

Media Contacts

sensiBel: Anna Stray Rongve, Marketing Manager

Emai: anna.stray.rongve@sensibel.com

PR contact: Maria Vetrano

Email: maria.vetrano@vetrano.com

