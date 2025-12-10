Unlocking the Potential: Cord Blood Banking Services Market Projected to Surge by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cord Blood Banking Services World Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cord Blood Banking Services offer a compelling solution for families seeking advanced medical treatments through the collection, transportation, processing, analysis, and storage of newborns' umbilical cord blood. This blood is a rich source of valuable hematopoietic stem cells, instrumental in treating critical conditions such as leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell anemia, and various genetic disorders. The collection process is seamless and occurs immediately after birth, ensuring no discomfort to mother or child. Post-collection, cord blood is shipped to specialized laboratories for rigorous testing, processing, and cryopreservation in ultra-cold liquid nitrogen. This approach maintains the vitality of the stem cells, making them viable for future therapeutic use.
This comprehensive market dataset offers a high-level analysis of the Cord Blood Banking Services market, categorized by service, bank type, component, application, and geographic region. The report provides a detailed examination of market trends and forecasts with a focus on growth over critical periods: 2021, 2024, and 2030, represented in US dollars.
Service Segmentation
- Collection & Transportation
- Processing
- Analysis
- Storage
Bank Type Segmentation
- Private Banks
- Public Banks
Component Segmentation
- Cord Blood
- Cord Tissue
Application Segmentation
- Cancer Treatments
- Blood Disorders
- Immune Deficiencies
- Metabolic Disorders
- Other Medical Applications
Geographic Segmentation
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Distinctly, this dataset offers critical estimates and forecasts for the global Cord Blood Banking Services market, spotlighting major players and transformative developments influencing the landscape. As the demand for advanced treatment options surges, understanding these dynamics could prove invaluable for stakeholders looking to capitalize on emerging opportunities within the field.
Companies Featured
- Americord Registry LLC
- Banco de Cordon Umbilical (BCU)
- BIOCORD AG
- Carolinas Cord Blood Bank (CCBB)
- Cells4Life Group LLP
- CooperSurgical Inc.
- CordBank NZ
- Cordlife Group Limited
- Cryo Stemcell Karnataka Pvt Ltd
- Cryo-Cell International, Inc.
- Cryosite Limited
- Cryoviva Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
- CSG-BIO
- Famicord Group
- Future Health Biobank
- INNOVIA BioBank
- Lifebank USA
- LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd.
- New England Cord Blood Bank, Inc.
- Precision Cellular Storage QSTP-LLC
- Singapore Cord Blood Bank (SCBB)
- StemCyte, Inc.
- ViaCord (a part of Revvity)
