Amerigo Declares Second Performance Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on December 9, 2025, Amerigo’s Board of Directors declared a performance dividend in the amount of Cdn$0.05 per share, payable on January 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 17, 20251. Amerigo designates the entire amount of this taxable dividend to be an “eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time.

“We are very pleased to declare this performance dividend. A performance dividend underscores Amerigo’s ability to promptly and effectively share the benefits of strong copper prices with our shareholders. This flexible capital return mechanism allows us to return additional capital when market conditions and our financial strength align,” said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo’s President and CEO.

“Performance dividends do not replace our quarterly dividends and share buybacks. Rather, performance dividends are an additive component to the total return of capital to shareholders. Amerigo’s strong operating performance and debt-free balance sheet support our Capital Return Strategy, which continues to deliver tangible value. We remain committed to rewarding shareholders while maintaining disciplined capital allocation,” she added.

About Amerigo and Minera Valle Central (“MVC”)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate, and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; ARG:TSX; OTCQX: ARREF.

Contact Information Aurora Davidson Graham Farrell President and CEO Investor Relations (604) 697-6207 (416) 842-9003 ad@amerigoresources.com graham@northstarir.ca

A dividend of Cdn$0.05 per share will be paid on January 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2025. Under the “T+1 settlement cycle”, the Company’s shares will commence trading ex-dividend at the opening of trading on December 17, 2025. Shareholders purchasing Amerigo shares on or after the ex-dividend date will not receive this dividend, as it will be paid to the selling shareholders. Shareholders purchasing Amerigo shares before the ex-dividend date will receive the dividend.

