Habit Celebrates Clifton Restaurant Launch

New Jersey Habit Restaurant to Open Doors on December 17

Hold Pre-Opening VIP Events on December 13, 15-16

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their restaurant opening in Clifton, New Jersey. The new restaurant’s address is 388 Route 3 West, Clifton, NJ 07014. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

In honor of their grand opening, Habit will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at http://order.habitburger.com/nro/clifton.

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, December 13: The first 200 guests at 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries, and a drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries, and a drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Monday, December 15): The first 200 guests at 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day ( Tuesday, December 16): The first 200 guests at 12:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. From 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., 100 percent of all sales will go towards a fundraiser for Clifton High School



Grand Opening Day Event: Wednesday, December 17:

The first 100 guests will receive a Habit tote bag with swag and a Flavor Passport, which provides fans the opportunity to explore Habit’s menu with a free Double Char, Chicken Club, and Santa Barbara Cobb.

"New Jersey has always welcomed Habit with big open arms – so we’re extra pumped to be opening our newest restaurant in Clifton,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit Burger. “This vibrant and diverse city already has a deep food scene, and we’re excited to add to it with our award-winning charburgers, sandwiches, fresh salads, unique sides, and all the flavor-packed goodness we have to offer!”

The new Clifton restaurant will offer dine-in, and takeout services; delivery will be available via the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options, including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, and Uber Eats.

Habit was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

Dining Room Hours: Daily, 10:30 AM – 10:00 PM

Connect with Habit on social media at:

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers—it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char ranked #1 twice by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side twice by USA Today 10Best, #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10 Best, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. The brand was also featured in Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist’s roundup of Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State! Habit has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally—continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com .

Habit Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0aec638-a922-4a06-8559-783fa30c6ef7