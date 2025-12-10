FTI Consulting Expands Healthcare Risk Management & Advisory Practice with Appointment of Mitch Harris as Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Mitch Harris as a Senior Managing Director in the Healthcare Risk Management & Advisory practice within the firm's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Mr. Harris, who is based in Los Angeles, has more than three decades of experience driving healthcare strategy for major health plans, health systems and pharmacy benefit managers across the United States. His expertise includes leveraging data and AI to improve performance and support clients with operational and regulatory challenges.

In his role at FTI Consulting, he will support clients with regulatory strategy and government programs compliance, as well as operational optimization and turnaround initiatives.

“The healthcare industry is experiencing rising costs, increased regulatory complexity and intensified oversight, creating operational and financial volatility and continuing to increase our clients’ need for expert support and advice,” said Wayne Gibson, Leader of the Healthcare Risk Management & Advisory practice at FTI Consulting. “Mitch brings diverse capabilities to our deep bench of experts, working with clients to address regulatory, operational and financial risk and support innovative digital transformation, ultimately unlocking value.”

Earlier in his career, Mr. Harris held roles at PwC’s Health Industries Advisory practice, where he led business development and operational strategy for the national health plan compliance and regulatory practice. He has also served in management roles at Caremore Medical Management Company (now Carelon) and Blue Shield of California.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Harris said, “FTI Consulting is a global, expert-driven firm with a reputation for supporting high-stakes, high-profile projects. Our experts can predict and remediate risk and proactively mitigate issues while implementing process improvement to optimize costs. I look forward to joining my colleagues as we work to solve our clients’ biggest challenges.”

