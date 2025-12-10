Vertero Establishes Scientific Advisory Board to Advance Innovation in Neurodegenerative Diseases

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertero Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company breaking barriers in neurodegenerative disease treatment, today announced the appointment of five globally recognized leaders to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). These distinguished experts bring decades of groundbreaking research and clinical and translational expertise across neuroscience, neurology, and the peripheral nervous system, strengthening the company’s mission to advance innovative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases.

“We are honored to convene an extraordinary group of pioneers in neurological and movement disorders, whose counsel, deep expertise, and unmatched reputations will be invaluable in further shaping our strategy to address neurodegenerative diseases by targeting peripheral mechanisms,” said Becca Senter, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer. “As we shift into clinical development, with our first program for Parkinson’s disease, VT-5006, now in the clinic in a Phase 1 study, the members of this SAB will be crucial thought partners and champions to accelerate our development progress and further pipeline enrichment.”

The newly appointed members will advise Vertero on research strategy, clinical trial advancement, and scientific direction as the Company advances its mission to change the perception and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases to delay disease progression and preserve quality of life for patients as long as possible.

“Delaying the progression of Parkinson’s disease remains a significant unmet medical need. Although a rich pipeline of therapeutics aiming to do so has emerged, the ultimate success will rest on testing a diversity of therapeutic mechanisms. Vertero’s novel approach of identifying and treating upstream peripheral molecular targets has strong potential to transform the way Parkinson’s disease and associated neurodegenerative disorders are treated,” said Kalpana Merchant, PhD, Chair of the Vertero Scientific Advisory Board. “I look forward to collaborating with Vertero’s leadership team and community partners to rigorously test the promise of this approach, with the goal of delivering meaningful clinical benefits for those afflicted with this devastating disease.”

The SAB is comprised of:

Kalpana Merchant, PhD, Chair of the SAB – Kalpana Merchant is a translational neuroscientist and former Eli Lilly CSO with more than 30 years in neurological drug development. She is an Adjunct Professor of Neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and an advisor to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and serves on multiple boards and foundations.

Bastiaan (Bas) R. Bloem, MD, PhD, FRCPE, FEAN – Professor Bas Bloem is a leading neurologist, movement-disorder specialist, prolific Parkinson’s researcher, and founder of the Radboud Centre of Expertise for Parkinson & Movement Disorders. He is widely recognized among the world’s most cited scientists, and is currently a consultant neurologist at the Department of Neurology, Radboud University Medical Centre, Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

Sarkis K. Mazmanian, PhD, Scientific Co-Founder of Vertero – Dr. Sarkis Mazmanian’s pioneering research on the gut microbiome’s influence on immunity and the nervous system has earned major scientific awards, inspired new therapeutic approaches, and led him to found Vertero in 2016. He is a professor and microbiologist at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and recipient of numerous scientific achievement awards.

Anthony Schapira, MD – Professor Anthony Schapira is a globally recognized neurologist whose influential Parkinson’s research, extensive publications, and numerous scientific awards have made him a leader in neurodegenerative disease science. He is currently the Head of the Department of Clinical and Movement Neurosciences at the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology in London.

David G. Standaert, MD, PhD – Dr. David Standaert is internationally known for his research on the mechanisms and treatment-related complications of Parkinson’s disease and for leadership roles across major neurology organizations. He is chair of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Neurology, a senior member of the faculty of the Division of Movement Disorders, and serves on multiple boards and advisory committees.

About Vertero

Vertero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering science beyond the brain to treat neurodegenerative diseases at their source. Vertero’s development pipeline of differentiated therapies targets the peripheral nervous system to delay onset and slow progression of challenging conditions such as Parkinson’s disease. The company's lead program currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial is VT-5006, designed to precisely treat a validated target in the gut that feeds the protein aggregation and inflammation implicated in Parkinson’s disease. The company also has an asset targeting bile acid dysregulation in early development for undisclosed indications. For more information, visit www.vertero.com or LinkedIn.

