Dragonfly Energy Announces Distribution Partnership with National Railway Supply as AREMA Approves First Lithium Battery Standard

Dragonfly Energy announces distribution partnership with National Railway Supply LLC (“NRS”), marking the first lithium battery line offered by the long-standing rail supplier.

AREMA formally approves its first lithium battery standard, creating a clear framework for LiFePO₄ adoption; Dragonfly Energy contributed to the multi-year development process and adoption.

NRS to feature Battle Born Batteries® at the AREMA Communication Signals and Information Technology Symposium in March 2026, where Dragonfly Energy CEO Dr. Denis Phares will also present on LiFePO₄ technology and standards.





RENO, Nev., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, announced a new distribution partnership with National Railway Supply LLC (“NRS”), one of the rail industry’s most established suppliers of signaling and communications equipment. The partnership marks the first time NRS will offer a lithium battery line, expanding access to Dragonfly Energy’s solutions across the North American rail sector.

The American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association (“AREMA”) has officially passed its first lithium battery Manual Part, “Recommended Instructions for Lithium Batteries in Railroad Applications (09.06.02)”, through full ballot approval. Dragonfly Energy played a meaningful role over multiple years as a participating member of AREMA Committee 38, Subcommittee 3 (Energy Systems). The new standard provides long-awaited engineering guidance for the deployment of lithium batteries in railroad communications and signaling applications, bringing lithium onto formal footing alongside legacy lead-acid and nickel-cadmium technologies.

“With the new AREMA lithium standard now established, this is an ideal moment for the industry to evaluate advanced energy storage technologies,” said Nick Rintye, vice president of sales and marketing at National Railway Supply. “Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born lithium batteries stood out for their proven performance, rugged design, and American manufacturing footprint — qualities that align directly with the expectations of NRS and our customers. We’re pleased to bring these solutions into our portfolio as rail operators look for safer, lower-maintenance, and more modern power systems. Dragonfly is a partner we trust as we continue to bring innovative solutions into the rail and rail transit industry.”

Rail power systems have historically relied on legacy chemistries such as lead-acid and nickel-cadmium, which require regular maintenance and carry limitations related to weight, environmental impact, and performance in extreme temperatures. As the industry looks for more efficient and reliable alternatives, lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) technology provides a modern, field-proven solution for mission-critical environments. Dragonfly Energy’s LiFePO₄ systems offer thermal stability, long cycle life, consistent voltage delivery, cold-weather resilience through integrated heating, and minimal maintenance—making them ideal for remote trackside installations, solar-powered systems, and critical communications infrastructure. With AREMA’s new lithium standard in place, railroad engineering teams now have a clear framework to evaluate and deploy these advantages with reduced adoption risk.

“Our work within AREMA and the passing of this lithium Manual Part represent a major inflection point for the industry,” said Wade Seaburg, chief commercial officer of Dragonfly Energy. “Over the last few years, we’ve helped shape the conversations and technical guidance that now make lithium a fully recognized option for rail applications. Partnering with National Railway Supply accelerates our ability to deliver these solutions to the field.”

As part of the new partnership, NRS will immediately begin distributing Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born Batteries line to its nationwide customer base and will feature these products at the upcoming AREMA Communication Signals and Information Technology Symposium in March 2026. Dragonfly Energy CEO Dr. Denis Phares will present a technical session at the conference titled “LiFePO₄ Battery Technology: Characteristics, Applications, and Standards Development,” highlighting how recent advances and formal standardization open the door for near-term field deployment and long-term modernization of rail backup systems.

“Rail operations demand safety, reliability, and long-term durability, and our LiFePO₄ technology and products are uniquely positioned to support those requirements,” said Dr. Denis Phares, chief executive officer of Dragonfly Energy. “With AREMA’s new lithium standard now in place, the industry has a clear path to evaluating modern energy storage solutions. We see this as a pivotal moment for rail modernization, and we believe Dragonfly Energy is well prepared to support operators as they transition to safer, more efficient, and lower-maintenance power systems.”

For more information about Dragonfly Energy and its innovative energy solutions, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the collaboration with NRS, the Company’s expansion into the rail sector, the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations

Eric Prouty

Szymon Serowiecki

AdvisIRy Partners

DragonflyIR@advisiry.com

Media Relations

Margaret Skillicorn

RAD Strategies Inc.

dragonfly@radstrategiesinc.com

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.