ProMIS Neurosciences Announces New Peer-Reviewed Publication Highlighting Selective Targeting of Toxic Oligomers for Potential Clinical Benefit and Reduced ARIA Risk

Cambridge, Massachusetts, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of antibody therapeutics and vaccines targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced a publication in the peer-reviewed journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions. entitled, “Relationship between efficacy and preferential targeting of soluble Aβ aggregates.” The paper can be accessed at the following link: http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/trc2.70184 .

Amyloid beta (Aβ) is known to play a role in the pathogenesis of AD, and certain approved and marketed Aβ-directed antibodies have achieved slowing of cognitive decline in AD. The results and analysis from the study announced today highlight the importance of targeting soluble toxic Aβ aggregates as supported by the observed retrospective correlation between selectivity for soluble toxic oligomers and reported clinical efficacy and the potential for attenuation of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), an adverse side effect of current anti-amyloid antibody therapies.

“This new publication reinforces the critical importance of selectively targeting toxic Aβ oligomers, believed to be the hallmark drivers of Alzheimer’s pathology,” said Neil Warma, Chief Executive Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences. “We believe PMN310 has the potential to deliver a meaningful advance in both clinical outcomes and quality of life for patients and caregivers, and with our 6-month interim readout from our ongoing PRECISE-AD clinical trial expected in Q2 2026 and top-line results expected in Q4 2026, we look forward to providing clinical data evaluating our approach next year.”

In this study, a side-by-side comparison of the binding profile of various Aβ-targeted antibodies to Aβ species, including monomers, low- and high-molecular-weight AD brain oligomers, and plaque was conducted and compared with known clinical outcomes.



1. Key Findings and Implications for PMN310: Antibody Specificity for Toxic Oligomers May Provide Greater Potency

In the studies conducted, clinical efficacy across Aβ antibodies correlated strongly with the ability to bind toxic oligomers even in the presence of overwhelming monomer concentrations, which otherwise divert antibody activity away from pathogenic species.

PMN310 showed the highest resistance to monomer competition among all antibodies tested, preserving oligomer binding while pan-Aβ antibodies lost activity in in vitro models. This suggests that a higher proportion of each dose of PMN310 could be available to reach the relevant toxic targets, which could potentially translate into clinical benefit in patients.

In AD mouse studies, this oligomer selectivity translated into complete protection of spatial memory, restoring performance to normal wild-type levels, reinforcing the mechanistic rationale.

2. PMN310’s Lack of Plaque or Vascular Deposit Binding Suggests a Possible Lower Risk of ARIA

ARIA is strongly associated with antibody binding to insoluble plaque and vascular amyloid deposits. Antibodies such as donanemab, aducanumab, and lecanemab showed significant plaque binding and correspondingly increased ARIA rates. In contrast, PMN310 exhibited no detectable plaque binding across concentrations tested, aligning with its engineered specificity for misfolded, soluble oligomers, not fibrils.

Consistent with this mechanism, high-dose chronic administration of PMN310 in plaque-bearing mice (800 mg/kg for 26 weeks) produced no microhemorrhages on microscopic examination of brain tissue.

Together, these findings provide preclinical evidence supporting a possible reduced ARIA risk.

3. PMN310 Is Positioned to Test the Oligomer Hypothesis Without Confounding Cross-Reactivity

All other antibodies tested in the study appeared to bind monomers and/or plaque to varying degrees. PMN310 was the only antibody in the study showing strict specificity for toxic soluble oligomers while avoiding monomers and plaque.

This positions the ongoing PRECISE-AD study to potentially become the first clinical test of oligomer-only targeting, which may clarify the relative contributions of oligomers vs plaque to cognitive decline, an important scientific inflection point for the field.

“This publication provides further evidence, supported experimentally and clinically, that selective targeting of toxic Aβ oligomers has the potential to increase efficacy by focusing the dose of antibody on the most relevant toxic Aβ species and improve safety by reducing the risk of ARIA associated with plaque binding which has been a significant side effect of current Aβ-directed antibodies,” said Johanne Kaplan, PhD, Chief Development Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences.



About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines selective for toxic oligomers associated with the development and progression of neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases. The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine, EpiSelect™, has been shown to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins that cause neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and Parkinson’s Disease (PD). ProMIS has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA) and Toronto, Ontario (CAN).

About PMN310 and the PRECISE-AD Trial for Alzheimer’s Disease (AD)

PMN310, the Company’s lead product candidate for the treatment of AD, is a humanized monoclonal antibody that has been designed to selectively target only the toxic oligomers, avoiding plaque, thereby potentially reducing or eliminating amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) liability. In addition, because PMN310 may not be limited by off-target binding or side effects, PMN310 could potentially offer an improved efficacy profile over other amyloid-directed antibody therapeutics. PMN310 was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2025.

Based on the encouraging results from the Phase 1a trial ( NCT06105528 ) of PMN310, ProMIS initiated PRECISE-AD, a Phase 1b clinical trial in AD patients with targeted enrollment of 128 AD patients. PRECISE-AD ( NCT06750432 ) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of multiple ascending doses (5, 10, 20 mg/kg) of intravenous PMN310 in patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment due to AD and mild AD (Stage 3 and Stage 4 AD). PRECISE-AD will be the first study to examine the effects of a monoclonal antibody directed solely against toxic amyloid-beta oligomers on biomarkers associated with AD pathology and clinical outcomes. Safety will be a primary outcome of the study with particular emphasis on assessing whether, as a non-plaque binder, PMN310 may have a reduced risk of ARIA. The study is powered to provide 95% confidence for detection of ARIA. The study has been designed with a sample size intended to provide sufficient power to provide meaningful insight into effects of PMN310 on biomarkers and clinical outcomes. A blinded 6-month interim analysis is expected in Q2 2026 with final top line data expected in Q4 2026.

