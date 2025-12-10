Silence in the Skies: How ParaZero is Turning the Aerial Threat into a Security Success Story

Kfar Saba, Israel, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aircraft of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received an unusual escort, thrusting into the spotlight the major security challenge of the modern era: hostile drones. As Europe grapples with a wave of severe aerial disruptions, ParaZero Technologies (Nasdaq: PRZO) presents a smart and safe countermeasure, poised for integration into NATO defense architectures.

In recent years, drones have become one of the primary headaches for both civil and military air security. Severe incidents across Europe clearly illustrate this--major airports, the economic lifelines of the world, have become easy targets for disruption.

Chaos in European Airspace: Data That Leaves No Room for Doubt

Data from the recent months of 2025 paints a worrying picture--the number of drone incidents disrupting European airport operations has quadrupled compared to 2024.

Denmark : At Copenhagen Airport, flights were paralyzed for four hours on September 22, leading to flight cancellations and diversions, due to unauthorized drone activity. Denmark reported 107 illegal drone flights near airports this year alone.



At Copenhagen Airport, flights were paralyzed for four hours on September 22, leading to flight cancellations and diversions, due to unauthorized drone activity. Denmark reported 107 illegal drone flights near airports this year alone. Germany : Berlin Brandenburg Airport halted operations for two hours on October 31 due to sightings of unidentified drones. Germany alone saw 192 drone-related airport issues in 2025, a 36% jump from the previous year.



Berlin Brandenburg Airport halted operations for two hours on October 31 due to sightings of unidentified drones. Germany alone saw 192 drone-related airport issues in 2025, a 36% jump from the previous year. The Trend Spreads: Sweden, Belgium, and Norway have also experienced airport closures, flight cancellations, and significant logistical chaos due to unauthorized drone activity and sightings around their airports.

The effect is significant--canceled flights, thousands of delayed passengers, and immense economic costs. The major challenge is that neutralizing a hostile drone using gunfire or "kinetic" means near crowds or sensitive infrastructure is difficult, if not impossible, without causing collateral damage. Europe urgently needs a smart, safe, and rapid solution.

Defend Air by ParaZero: The Smart Solution That Neutralizes the Threat with a Net

This is precisely where ParaZero steps in, with its innovative DefendAir system.

Instead of attempting to "destroy" the drone using “hard-kill” measures, such as anti-air missile of volcano cannons, which can lead to severe collateral damage in urban environments, DefendAir is an intelligent system that uses a dedicated net to intercept and capture the threat. The system operates in two critical stages:

Rapid Detection and Presice Tacking: With a simple integration the DefendAir can receive data from almost any detection system. Combining this ability with optical sensors and ParaZero’s built-in fire control comupter, presice traking is now easier than ever.

Safe Neutralization: Upon receiving the intercept command from the fire control computer, a 25-square-meter net is rapidly deployed toward the threat, ensuring an extremely high probability of interception due to its large coverage area.

ParaZero’s unique technology aims to guarantee silent neutralization without shrapnel or explosive debris. This enables effective protection even in dense civilian environments, such as major airports, mass sporting events, and critical infrastructure zones.

From Zelensky's Escort to NATO Collaboration

The sharpest demonstration of the need for this technology occurred when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's aircraft was "escorted" by drones. This incident, which thankfully ended safely, exposed the enormous gap between the offensive and disruptive capabilities of drones and the existing defensive capabilities.

ParaZero’s ability to precisely and safely neutralize aerial threats makes it more than just a civil solution; it makes it a strategic asset.

ParaZero believes that the potential for its solutions to be integrated into NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) architectures is immense. The world's largest military organization is urgently seeking Counter-UAS solutions suitable for rapid deployment at forward operating bases, training areas, and around sensitive facilities or critical infrastructures. DefendAir's unique soft/hart kill technology precisely meets these needs and helps maintain operational capabilities even in the hardests conditions, positioning ParaZero as a key player in shaping the next generation of allied air defense.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero’s mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security. For more information, visit https://parazero.com.

