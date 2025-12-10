PetMeds Announces Holiday Collection: Wellness-Focused Gifts for Pets and the People Who Love Them

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc., d/b/a PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx, (Nasdaq: PETS) (the “Company”), today unveiled its new Holiday Collection, a curated selection of health, wellness, and lifestyle products designed for pet parents who want to give purposeful, practical gifts this season. Unlike traditional pet gifts such as toys or beds, PetMeds’ giftable assortment focuses on products that improve pets’ everyday health, comfort, safety, and happiness, making them ideal for the pet owner who has everything.

“With more pet parents treating their furry friends like true members of the family, holiday gifting has shifted toward smart, wellness-oriented products,” said Leslie Campbell, CEO at PetMeds. “This collection offers gifts that actually make a difference, offering everything from emergency kits and grooming essentials to DNA tests designed to help pets live longer, healthier lives.”

PetMeds’ 2025 Holiday Collection

Grooming & Pampering Gifts

Give pets the gift of comfort, cleanliness, and spa-day bliss:

Health, First Aid & Peace-of-Mind Gifts

For pet parents who prefer gifts that keep their pets healthy.

Clever, Unexpected Gifts for Pet Lovers

Thoughtful and unique items that every pet parent needs.

Multipet Toys – playtime favorites for both dogs and cats.



– playtime favorites for both dogs and cats. Woof Collection – A curated set of long-lasting enriching toys with options for hip and joint or skin and coat supplements.

– A curated set of long-lasting enriching toys with options for hip and joint or skin and coat supplements. Bark Treats – Dental chews perfect as a tasty stocking stuffer for dogs of all sizes.



– Dental chews perfect as a tasty stocking stuffer for dogs of all sizes. Shameless Pets Party Mix Crunchy Bites Dog Treats Variety Pack – oven-baked with all natural, limited ingredients.





For the Cat Who Has Everything

Gift a Cleaner Home

Boxie Glo Crystal Non-Clumping Litter – less dust, superior clumping, and better odor control makes daily litter box maintenance easier and more pleasant.





Equine

The Holiday Giftable Essentials Collection is available now at PetMeds.com , with fast shipping and subscription options for select items.

About PetMeds

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a pioneer in the direct-to-consumer pet healthcare sector. As a trusted national online pharmacy, PetMeds is licensed across all 50 states and staffed with expert pharmacists dedicated to supporting pet wellness, pets and pet parents, and the veterinarians who serve them. Through its PETS family of brands and through its PetCareRx subsidiary, the Company offers a comprehensive range of pet health solutions - including top-brand and generic pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, and better-for-your-pet OTC supplements and nutrition. Focused on value, convenience, and care, PetMeds and PetCareRx empower pet parents to help their dogs, cats, and horses live longer, healthier lives. To learn more, visit www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com .

