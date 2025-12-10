PetMeds Announces Holiday Collection: Wellness-Focused Gifts for Pets and the People Who Love Them

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc., d/b/a PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx, (Nasdaq: PETS) (the “Company”), today unveiled its new Holiday Collection, a curated selection of health, wellness, and lifestyle products designed for pet parents who want to give purposeful, practical gifts this season. Unlike traditional pet gifts such as toys or beds, PetMeds’ giftable assortment focuses on products that improve pets’ everyday health, comfort, safety, and happiness, making them ideal for the pet owner who has everything.
“With more pet parents treating their furry friends like true members of the family, holiday gifting has shifted toward smart, wellness-oriented products,” said Leslie Campbell, CEO at PetMeds. “This collection offers gifts that actually make a difference, offering everything from emergency kits and grooming essentials to DNA tests designed to help pets live longer, healthier lives.”
PetMeds’ 2025 Holiday Collection
Grooming & Pampering Gifts
Give pets the gift of comfort, cleanliness, and spa-day bliss:
- Dr. Cuddles Dry Shampoo – A no-rinse cleaning solution perfect for winter or travel.
- TropiClean Perfect Fur Thick Double Coat Shampoo for Dogs – Specially formulated for breeds with a short undercoat and longer overcoat, like German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, and Pomeranians.
- Moko Beauty & Grooming Collection – Premium grooming and coat-care essentials for dogs. Powered with medical grade Manuka honey which soothes, hydrates and softens skin leaving the coat smooth.
- Curry on a Stik – A unique grooming tool that pets love being brushed with.
Health, First Aid & Peace-of-Mind Gifts
For pet parents who prefer gifts that keep their pets healthy.
- Dr. Cuddles ReadyRESCUE™ First Response Detoxifier – A fast-acting emergency detoxifier that offers peace of mind in accidental ingestion cases.
- Operation Good Boy Dog First Aid + Medical Kit – A must-have home safety kit for dogs and cats.
- Oncotect At-Home Cancer Screening Test – A groundbreaking urine test for early cancer detection in dogs.
- DNA My Dog Allergy Test – Helps identify sensitivities and improve pets’ long-term wellness.
- AlphaDog DNA: The Essential Canine DNA Test – Breed, traits, and health insights all in one.
- Etalon Equine Genetics Pro Package + Ancestry Bundle – An advanced genetics test designed for horse owners, breeders, and competitive riders.
Clever, Unexpected Gifts for Pet Lovers
Thoughtful and unique items that every pet parent needs.
- Multipet Toys – playtime favorites for both dogs and cats.
- Woof Collection – A curated set of long-lasting enriching toys with options for hip and joint or skin and coat supplements.
- Bark Treats – Dental chews perfect as a tasty stocking stuffer for dogs of all sizes.
- Shameless Pets Party Mix Crunchy Bites Dog Treats Variety Pack – oven-baked with all natural, limited ingredients.
For the Cat Who Has Everything
- CA Pixi Smart Mouse Camera 13034 – the best way cat parents can easily monitor and communicate with their feline friends when they aren’t at home.
- Vetality Harmony Pet Calming Litter Box Diffuser – Portable diffuser cartridges that emit the P.E.T. pheromone which mimics the calming maternal pheromone cats recognize their entire life.
- Alamo Nature HQS Complete Variety Pack Wet Cat Food – 4 flavorful recipes to help your cat live its best life.
- Wellness Complete Healthy Indulgence Shreds Variety Pack Wet Cat Food – slices of meat in a light gravy to satisfy the most refined feline palettes.
Gift a Cleaner Home
- Boxie Glo Crystal Non-Clumping Litter – less dust, superior clumping, and better odor control makes daily litter box maintenance easier and more pleasant.
Equine
- Curry on a Stik – Avoid tired hands and ensure a beautifully groomed pet– plus, it’s designed for acupressure and massage!
- Nutramax Cosequin ASU Joint Health Supplement – A nutritional supplement powder with Glucosamine, Chondroitin, ASU, and MSM to help horses maintain healthy joints.
- Cavalor Energy Boost Paste – Provides important nutrients and an extra dose of quick energy to help horses give their best performance and aid in recovery.
- Nutramax Cosequin® ASU Plus – Hyaluronic Acid & Green Tea extract provides joint health support for equine athletes regardless of discipline or performance level.
- Alzoo Plant-Based Herbal Collar – repel flies, fleas, and ticks with this collar made of natural plant-based ingredients.
The Holiday Giftable Essentials Collection is available now at PetMeds.com, with fast shipping and subscription options for select items.
About PetMeds
Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a pioneer in the direct-to-consumer pet healthcare sector. As a trusted national online pharmacy, PetMeds is licensed across all 50 states and staffed with expert pharmacists dedicated to supporting pet wellness, pets and pet parents, and the veterinarians who serve them. Through its PETS family of brands and through its PetCareRx subsidiary, the Company offers a comprehensive range of pet health solutions - including top-brand and generic pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, and better-for-your-pet OTC supplements and nutrition. Focused on value, convenience, and care, PetMeds and PetCareRx empower pet parents to help their dogs, cats, and horses live longer, healthier lives. To learn more, visit www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com.
