Absci and U.S. Soccer Legend Landon Donovan Partner to Champion the Patient Voice in Hair Loss Research

Partnership aims to destigmatize androgenetic alopecia and highlight the need for new therapeutic options that address the root cause of disease

Donovan to share his personal journey at Absci’s upcoming Key Opinion Leader seminar

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing breakthrough therapeutics with generative AI, today announced a partnership with U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan to elevate the voices of those living with androgenetic alopecia (AGA) and shine a light on the emotional impact of hair loss.

Donovan will join Absci’s virtual KOL seminar on Thursday, December 11 to speak about his patient experience and the need for better treatment options, providing patient-driven context for the design and development of the investigational antibody, ABS-201.

“For years, I felt like I had to suffer in silence because hair loss is often dismissed as just a vanity issue. But the reality is that losing your hair can feel like losing a piece of your identity,” said Landon Donovan, former U.S. Men’s National Team captain. “I know the frustration of looking in the mirror, trying products that don’t work, and feeling like there is no real solution. I’m sharing my story to let others know they aren’t alone, and to support the work Absci is doing to finally bring a science-first approach to a condition that affects so many of us.”

“We believe that developing breakthrough medicines starts with listening to the people who need them,” said Sean McClain, Founder and CEO of Absci. “Landon’s story is a powerful reminder that behind every data point is a person struggling with self-confidence and mental health. This partnership reinforces our commitment to improving the lives of patients who have been waiting too long for innovation.”

Absci will be hosting a virtual seminar on Thursday, December 11 with leading dermatology and hair research experts to discuss the anticipated clinical development path, market opportunity, and differentiated profile of AI designed antibody ABS-201. The company will also disclose additional, new human ex vivo data that further support the PRLR mechanism of action underlying this program. Landon Donovan will join the seminar to share his personal struggles with hair loss and the human impact of androgenetic alopecia.

About ABS-201 and Androgenetic Alopecia

Androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male-pattern or female-pattern hair loss, affects approximately 80 million Americans. The condition causes crown balding and receding hairlines in men, and progressive hair thinning in women. Currently, the only FDA-approved treatments – minoxidil and finasteride – show limited efficacy and notable side effects, leaving patients with limited therapeutic options.

ABS-201 represents a novel therapeutic approach targeting prolactin receptors to stimulate hair follicle regeneration and promote durable hair regrowth as demonstrated in in vivo studies. In preclinical studies, the antibody demonstrated statistically significant superior hair regrowth compared to minoxidil in a preclinical mouse model. Absci anticipates an interim data readout from its Phase 1/2a HEADLINE study in the second half of 2026.

About Absci

Absci is advancing the future of drug discovery with generative design to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform combines cutting-edge AI models with a synthetic biology data engine, enabling the rapid design of innovative therapeutics that address challenging therapeutic targets. Absci’s approach leverages a continuous feedback loop between advanced AI algorithms and wet lab validation. Each cycle refines our data and strengthens our models, facilitating rapid innovation and enhancing the precision of our therapeutic designs. Alongside collaborations with top pharmaceutical, biotech, tech, and academic leaders, Absci is advancing its own pipeline of AI designed therapeutics including ABS-201, a groundbreaking innovation in hair regrowth with the potential to redefine treatment possibilities for androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male and female pattern hair-loss. ABS-201 is also being investigated as a potential “best-in-class” therapeutic for endometriosis, a condition with significant unmet medical need and market potential. Absci is headquartered in Vancouver, WA, with an AI Research Lab in New York City, and Innovation Center in Switzerland. Learn more at www.absci.com or follow us on LinkedIn (@absci), X (@Abscibio) and YouTube.

Absci® standard character mark, ABS-201™, Headline™ and Integrated Drug Creation™ are trademarks and registered trademarks of Absci Corporation.

Absci Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding any or all of the following: (i) Absci’s preclinical studies, clinical trials, as well as partnered and internally developed programs, including, without limitation, manufacturing capabilities, status of such studies and trials and expectations regarding data, safety and efficacy generally; (ii) data included in the above-described oral presentation, as well as the ability to use data from ongoing and planned clinical trials for the design and initiation of further clinical trials; (iii) Absci’s strategy, goals, anticipated financial performance and the sufficiency of its cash resources; (iv) regulatory submissions and authorizations, including timelines for and expectations regarding any anticipated regulatory agency decisions; (v) the expected benefits of its collaborations with partners; and (vi) the therapeutic value, development, and commercial potential of antibody therapies, as well as other technologies. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Absci Corporation’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in any other subsequent filings made by Absci Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

Investor Contact:

Alex Khan

VP, Finance & Investor Relations

investors@absci.com

Media Contact:

press@absci.com

absci@methodcommunications.com