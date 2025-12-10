Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) Joins Solana Policy Institute in the Project Open Coalition to Advance Regulated On-Chain Trading of Real-World Assets, Including GLDY

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a leader in institutional-grade tokenization of real-world assets, today announced it has joined Project Open, a landmark initiative working to establish a regulated framework for the issuance and trading of securities on public blockchains. The effort aims to unlock billions in traditional asset value through 24/7 trading, instant settlement, lower costs, and enhanced transparency for all real-world assets, while keeping the United States competitive in financial innovation. Streamex joins Solana Policy Institute united to drive the next era of compliant digital market infrastructure.

Participation in Project Open directly aligns with Streamex’s mission to expand regulated trading pathways for its flagship tokenized security, GLDY, a yield-bearing, gold-backed stablecoin designed to modernize how investors access and earn yield on physical gold.

About Project Open

Project Open is a proposed regulatory framework submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to enable compliant, blockchain-based issuance and trading of registered securities. The initiative proposes allowing issuers to register and trade equity or other securities on public blockchains, while preserving full SEC disclosure, reporting, and investor-protection standards.

By enabling regulated assets to trade on blockchains, Project Open has the potential to reduce operational overhead, expand market access, modernize settlement systems, and serve as a catalyst for RWA adoption at institutional scale.

It is a foundational step toward unlocking billions in traditional assets for 24/7 global trading while ensuring the U.S. remains competitive in financial innovation.

For more information on Project Open see their website here: https://www.solanapolicyinstitute.org/project-open

Why Project Open Matters for Streamex

Potential for Regulated, On-Chain Trading

Under Project Open, tokenized assets could be issued, registered, and traded on-chain in compliance with securities laws. That structure matches Streamex’s existing ambitions for bringing the commodity market on chain while offering a potential path to broaden the tradability and accessibility of GLDY (and future tokens) to a wider class of investors.

Under Project Open, tokenized assets could be issued, registered, and traded on-chain in compliance with securities laws. That structure matches Streamex’s existing ambitions for bringing the commodity market on chain while offering a potential path to broaden the tradability and accessibility of GLDY (and future tokens) to a wider class of investors. Liquidity, Efficiency, and Transparency

Project Open’s framework envisions instantaneous settlement, transparent on-chain ownership records, and reduced intermediary overhead, addressing many of the structural inefficiencies of traditional capital markets. For Streamex and its investors, that translates into faster settlement, lower costs, reduced counterparty risk, and improved transparency.

Project Open’s framework envisions instantaneous settlement, transparent on-chain ownership records, and reduced intermediary overhead, addressing many of the structural inefficiencies of traditional capital markets. For Streamex and its investors, that translates into faster settlement, lower costs, reduced counterparty risk, and improved transparency. Increasing Accessibility for Institutional RWA Tokenization

Project Open envisions a compliant, SEC-regulated trading framework that enables institutions to confidently access, hold, and trade tokenized assets like GLDY, significantly widening the universe of eligible investors and accelerating institutional adoption of RWAs.





"Project Open represents one of the most forward-thinking regulatory initiatives in modern capital markets, and we are proud to join Solana Policy Institute in driving it forward," said Henry McPhie, Co-Founder and CEO of Streamex Corp. "For Streamex, this is not just an opportunity to expand the trading capabilities of GLDY and our future tokenized offerings, it is a foundational step toward unlocking regulated, on-chain markets at scale. This initiative is about more than digital assets, it’s about bringing blockchain efficiency to the billions in traditional markets that still rely on outdated infrastructure. We believe it will accelerate the adoption of RWAs across the entire industry, benefiting issuers, investors, and market infrastructure providers alike while keeping the US competitive in financial innovation."

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a vertically integrated technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of real-world assets. Streamex provides institutional-grade solutions that bring traditional commodities and assets on-chain through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments. The company is committed to delivering transparent, scalable, and compliant digital asset solutions that bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com or follow the company on X (Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex’s participation in Project Open; the potential approval, structure, or implementation of the Project Open pilot program; anticipated impacts on regulated digital securities markets; the development, adoption, and trading of GLDY; and the future of on-chain real-world asset tokenization. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Such risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory developments; SEC review and approval processes; market demand for digital securities; technological challenges; macroeconomic conditions affecting gold and digital asset markets; and factors described in Streamex’s SEC filings. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie

Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.

contact@streamex.com | www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex