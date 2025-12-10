authID’s PrivacyKey™ Named “Best Digital Trust Solution - ID Verification & Authentication” in 2025 PayTech Awards

PrivacyKey™ recognized for delivering fast, secure, privacy-first biometric authentication that enhances trust across digital payments

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that its flagship product PrivacyKey™ has been named Best Digital Trust Solution – ID Verification & Authentication by Fintech Futures for the 2025 PayTech Awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation in the global payments and fintech industry.

PrivacyKey delivers sub-second, deterministic biometric authentication with a privacy-first approach that ensures users are who they claim to be, while safeguarding sensitive data and meeting global compliance standards. By combining liveness detection, advanced biometric matching, and a patented, privacy-preserving architecture, PrivacyKey enhances security across the entire digital transaction lifecycle. From account creation and onboarding to payments approvals and ongoing user verification, PrivacyKey offers consumers and enterprises a seamless, fraud-proof experience.

“We are honored that PrivacyKey has been recognized by the PayTech Awards as a leading digital trust solution. At authID, our mission is to eliminate the trade-off between security and convenience by making biometric identity authentication seamless for users and highly effective for enterprises,” said authID CEO Rhon Dauguro. “This recognition validates the impact of PrivacyKey in helping financial institutions and payments providers combat fraud, protect consumers, and strengthen trust. We look forward to continuing to set the standard for secure, frictionless authentication in the payments industry and beyond.”

PrivacyKey features critical key-management capabilities that ensure the highest level of user protection and privacy. Enterprises can rotate and revoke keys with ease, ensuring the keys are accessible only to authorized users, providing a level of security not available through any other vendor. PrivacyKey represents the ultimate in data privacy protection as well as compliance, given that no facial biometrics are stored.

PrivacyKey’s encrypted public keys are minted when users are validated by authID’s ProofTM solution, the fastest and more accurate biometric IDV platform in the industry. The unique architecture and value of PrivacyKey is the reason it has been chosen by many industry leaders for their identity assurance component. This has led to authID being embedded in technology offered for customers of NEC Networks and System Integration Corporation (NESIC), Prove, and MajorKey, and available in the marketplaces for Zendesk and Nvidia, acting as a critical, easily-integrated option for biometric verification in front of those platforms. PrivacyKey replaces the tokens, facial images, or other vulnerable, device-bound artifacts utilized by other vendors, ensuring privacy protection and industry-leading performance and accuracy.

In addition to its value for human verification, PrivacyKey is a critical part of authID’s IDX platform for securing distributed workforces. It also serves to power the authID Mandate framework for Agentic AI security, by ensuring that AI agents can only be launched after being bound to the credentials of biometrically-verified sponsors, as described in our recent announcement.

“Being named the winner of the Paytech Awards for verification and authentication underscores our commitment to advancing digital trust,” commented Erick Soto, authID’s Chief Product Officer. “We will continue to redefine how enterprises and consumers protect themselves in an increasingly complex threat landscape, while helping organizations build their businesses by onboarding only trusted individuals.”

The full list of 2025 PayTech Award Winners can be found here.

About authID

authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who's Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, eliminating any assumption of 'who' is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology, authID provides the most secure digital identity experience. Our IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees, contractors, and vendors, as well as bringing authorization and accountability for AI agents through our authID Mandate framework. By creating a biometric root of trust for each user, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry. For more information, please visit www.authID.ai.

authID Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai