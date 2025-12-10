Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at San Francisco International Airport Wins Prix Versailles World Title

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gensler, the world’s leading architecture, design and planning firm, is pleased to announce that Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) has received the 2025 Prix Versailles World Title in the Aviation category. The honor recognizes the terminal as an example of architecture that responds to cultural context, contributes to community value, and sets a new benchmark in sustainable infrastructure.

Awarded at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, the Prix Versailles celebrates projects that reflect aesthetic excellence, cultural relevance, public value, and intelligent sustainability. The Prix Versailles lauded the project, calling it “the fruit of an ambitious transformation” that “provides a soothing, restorative setting for travelers.” The jury cited the terminal’s 79% reduction in carbon emissions and 59% decrease in energy usage, as well as its light-filled, inclusive spaces and integration of Bay Area arts and identity.

“Receiving the Prix Versailles Best of Show award is an incredible honor and a testament to the bold vision of SFO and our entire collaborative team,” said Ryan Fetters, Principal and Aviation Practice Area Leader at Gensler. “This recognition affirms our conviction that airports are the ultimate cultural gateways. T1 is a living embodiment of Gensler’s commitment to sustainable, design rooted in human experience, setting a vital precedent for how global infrastructure can truly connect communities while healing the planet.”

Gensler partnered with Kuth Ranieri Architects, Woods Bagot, and SFO to deliver this transformative project through a progressive design-build approach with Hensel Phelps, and the Austin-Webcor Joint Venture.

The project reimagines the airport experience with a design that supports 17 million passengers annually. It is the first terminal worldwide to achieve simultaneous LEED v4 Platinum, WELL Core Platinum, and Fitwel certifications. A 2.5-megawatt rooftop solar array, all-electric systems ready for Net Zero operations, and dual plumbing for reclaimed water exemplify its performance-driven approach.

More than a transportation hub, the terminal is a cultural space. It houses a permanent SFO Museum exhibition honoring its namesake, civil rights leader Harvey Milk, alongside over 30 commissioned artworks. These elements connect the architecture to San Francisco’s progressive legacy and the Bay Area’s creative spirit.

Designed to reduce stress and foster wellbeing, the terminal offers naturally lit spaces, gender-neutral restrooms, wellness zones, and accessible wayfinding. As North America’s first terminal with an Independent Carrier System for baggage handling, it also improves operational efficiency and reduces energy demand. Designated as a “quiet terminal,” T1 minimizes overhead announcements in favor of digital displays, creating a peaceful sonic environment supported by intuitive signage and assistance for visually impaired travelers.

From its quiet soundscape and digital signage to a curated concessions program spotlighting local food and makers, every element reflects a commitment to community and care. The terminal is part of SFO’s broader transformation strategy and serves as a model for next-generation airport design.

The Prix Versailles, launched in 2015 and promoted in association with UNESCO and the International Union of Architects (UIA), is one of the world’s most distinguished awards for commercial and public architecture. It highlights projects that embody beauty, innovation, sustainability, and cultural integration, validating the role of design in improving living conditions and fostering global exchange.

About Gensler Aviation

Gensler Aviation, ranked #1 in the U.S. for airport terminal and facility design by Building Design+Construction, is shaping the future of global air travel. Today, the firm is simultaneously delivering on more than a dozen major airport projects, from regional hubs to mega-terminals, marking the most ambitious aviation portfolio in the influential firm’s 60-year history. Gensler helps airports compete on traveler experience, drive sustainability, and unlock long-term economic and civic value for their gateway cities. The firm is leading iconic U.S. projects in San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York (JFK), Pittsburgh, Dallas Fort Worth, Phoenix, Tampa, and more.

About Gensler

At Gensler, the value of our work stems from its positive impact on the human experience. We are a dynamic and collaborative design firm uniting creativity, research, and innovation to solve complex problems for our clients. Our work challenges conventional ideas about architecture and the built environment. We aren’t just designing buildings — we are reimagining cities and places that make a difference in people’s lives. Founded in 1965, Gensler has built a team of 6,000 professionals who partner with clients in over 100 countries each year. Everything we do is guided by our mission: to create a better world through the power of design.

