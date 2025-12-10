LifeVantage to Participate in Water Tower Fireside Chat on Thursday, December 11, 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced that Steve Fife, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carl Aure, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The webcast of the fireside chat will begin at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 11, 2025. The event is open access for all investors and interested parties can register directly here or through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.lifevantage.com/events-and-presentations.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, MindBody GLP-1 System™, and the comprehensive gut activator, P84. The robust portfolio also includes activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com