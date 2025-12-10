BLOX Markets Integrates Aeron® by Adaptive to Power its Upcoming Retail-Focused U.S. Equities Trading Venue

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLOX Markets today announced the integration of Aeron, the high-performance open-source messaging and clustering technology developed by Adaptive, into the architecture of Openpool, its upcoming retail-focused U.S. equities trading venue.

“After investigating several options, BLOX Markets found that Aeron’s open-source messaging and clustering stack matched our needs precisely, delivering determinism, low latency, scalability, and resilience,” said Khody Azmoon, CEO and Co-Founder of BLOX Markets.

Aeron is widely adopted across capital markets for its low-latency, high throughput, and resilience under pressure. With a proven track record powering some of the most demanding financial systems, Aeron will provide Openpool with a robust and scalable foundation built for low-latency and high performance.

"BLOX Markets has taken a bold, forward-looking approach, and we’re proud that Aeron can be part of their foundation," said Matt Barrett, CEO and Co-Founder of Adaptive. “Our open-source technology is designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern trading environments, and we are confident Aeron will support BLOX Markets in delivering a superior trading experience."

The integration of Aeron into Openpool underscores BLOX Markets' commitment to innovation and excellence in the trading industry. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in providing a cutting-edge trading stack that is both reliable, scalable and efficient.

About Adaptive

Adaptive are the leading experts in custom trading technology solutions, crafting bespoke front-office platforms across asset classes for financial services firms wanting to own their technology to differentiate and drive ongoing innovation. Through a unique combination of deep capital markets expertise and world-leading technology, Adaptive creates competitive advantage for businesses now, and for the future.

Amongst Adaptive’s technologies, Aeron®, is the global standard for high-throughput, low-latency, resilient trading systems, on-premise and in the cloud. With offices in London, New York, Barcelona, Montréal, and Manila, Adaptive ensures seamless global reach and support.

www.aeron.io / www.weareadaptive.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Eleonore Basle / Gabriela Sarosiek, Greentarget

E: Adaptive@Greentarget.co.uk

T: +44 (0) 783 457 1183

About BLOX Markets, Inc.

BLOX Markets, Inc., is in the process of developing a new retail focused US equities trading venue, utilizing emerging technologies to broaden access and enhance market efficiency. We believe that all investors deserve access to the best execution opportunities. We’re building a trading venue to open up access to off-exchange equity retail flow through order competition. Retail investors would benefit from greater competition in the execution of their orders and other investors would benefit from opportunities to execute against such orders, thus bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors. We present to you a new type of trading venue called Openpool. Please note the trading venue is not yet operational, awaiting regulatory filing and is subject to regulatory approvals. For more information, visit https://www.bloxmarkets.com/openpool.

For media inquiries, please contact:

media@bloxmarkets.com