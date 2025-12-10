Motion Garage Doors Launches GTA’s First Dedicated High-Lift Garage Door Installation Program and Introduces “Motion Garage Spaces,” a Modern Garage Makeover Division

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motion Garage Doors, one of the GTA’s fastest-growing premium garage door companies, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking High-Lift Garage Door Installation Program, designed for homeowners, builders, and architects seeking cleaner ceilings, greater vertical clearance, and modern garage optimization.
Alongside this expansion, the company is introducing Motion Garage Spaces, a new division focused on complete garage makeovers, custom organization, and premium interior transformations.
Pioneering High-Lift Garage Door Installations in the GTA
High-lift systems have become the gold standard for modern garages — enabling homeowners to raise their garage door tracks closer to the ceiling, unlock more usable space, prepare for car lifts, and achieve a cleaner architectural look.
Motion Garage Doors now offers the first dedicated, specialized program in the region fully focused on:
- High-lift conversions designed for maximum overhead clearance
- Side-mount (jackshaft) opener systems for a cleaner, modern layout
- Premium track engineering and spring recalculation for optimal balance
- Space-maximizing solutions for car lifts, storage, and vertical utility
- Modern flush, full-view, and designer garage door upgrade options
With high-lift installations becoming one of the most requested upgrades across the GTA, the company’s expansion solidifies Motion Garage Doors as Toronto’s leading authority in modern garage transformation.
Introducing Motion Garage Spaces — A New Standard in Garage Organization & Makeovers
Launching January 2026, Motion Garage Spaces will deliver a complete suite of premium garage interior solutions, including:
- Custom cabinetry & modular storage
- Wall organization systems (slatwall, track systems, tool walls)
- Overhead storage racks
- 3D digital design previews for homeowners and builders
- Epoxy & polyaspartic flooring systems
- Lighting upgrades
- Complete garage makeover packages
This new division complements Motion’s high-lift program by helping homeowners turn their garages into clean, functional, and premium-feeling spaces that match the modern design of their upgraded garage doors.
A Company Built for Modern Homeowners, Architects & Builders
Motion Garage Doors has built its reputation on delivering:
- Premium modern door designs (flush panels, full-view aluminum, charcoal textures, contemporary finishes)
- Space-maximizing high-lift and vertical track systems
- Quiet, efficient side-mount openers for minimalist ceilings
- Seamless collaboration with architects, project managers, builders, and contractors
- Professionally engineered installations performed with exceptional precision
Bold Leadership Quote
“Homeowners deserve a garage that elevates their lifestyle — not just a place to park a car,” said Daniel, Director at Motion Garage Doors. “We designed our High-Lift Installation Program and Motion Garage Spaces division to bring modern design, premium finishes, and smarter functionality to every garage in the GTA. This is more than an upgrade — it’s a transformation of one of the most important spaces in your home.”
Homeowner Benefits: A Better Garage From Top to Bottom
With the combined launch of the High-Lift Program and Motion Garage Spaces, GTA homeowners can now experience:
- Higher ceilings and more open space
- Space for car lifts and advanced storage systems
- Cleaner aesthetics with fully unobstructed ceilings
- Better organization through cabinetry and wall systems
- Modern curb appeal with premium garage doors
- Long-term property value from high-quality installations
- One-team coordination for both the door and the interior
- Future-proof design flexibility
About Motion Garage Doors
Motion Garage Doors is a premium, design-forward garage door company serving the Greater Toronto Area. Known for its modern aesthetic, exceptional craftsmanship, and technical expertise, Motion specializes in garage door installation, high-lift conversions, garage door repair, custom modern doors, and now, complete garage interior solutions through Motion Garage Spaces.
The company’s brand reflects its commitment to elevating homes with clean, modern, premium garage solutions — guided by its signature tagline: Your Garage. Our Motion.
Call to Action
Homeowners, architects, developers, and builders interested in high-lift systems or full garage transformations can request a consultation at: www.motiongaragedoors.ca
https://thenewsfront.com/motion-garage-doors-launches-gtas-first-dedicated-high-lift-garage-door-installation-program-and-introduces-motion-garage-spaces-a-modern-garage-makeover-division/