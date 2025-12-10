Herbert Williams Expands Fire Protection Product Line for Industrial and Commercial Facilities Across the GTA

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Herbert Williams Fire Equipment Ltd., a long-standing provider of fire protection and industrial safety equipment in Canada, has expanded its product offerings to better support industrial, commercial, and construction environments across the Greater Toronto–Hamilton Area.



The expanded inventory includes new lithium-ion fire extinguishers, upgraded emergency lighting solutions, and newly added FM-approved flammable safety cabinets designed to meet the increasing safety and compliance needs of facilities throughout the region.



New Lithium-Ion and Clean Agent Fire Extinguishers Added to Inventory



To address the growing risk of lithium-ion battery fires, especially in industrial facilities, warehouses, logistics centers, and construction environments, Herbert Williams has added several new extinguisher options to its fire protection line.



The new additions include AVD lithium-ion fire extinguishers for preventing thermal runaway incidents, Efirex lithium-ion fire extinguishers for high-temperature battery applications, and Fireboy automatic clean agent fire extinguishers for enclosed spaces and specialty equipment areas.



These solutions support industries managing EV components, power tools, charging stations, robotics, and material-handling equipment, environments where lithium-ion storage and use have become increasingly common. The clean-agent options also provide non-residue fire suppression for sensitive electronic and technical applications.



Expanded Emergency Lighting Offering with Ready-Lite Solutions



Herbert Williams has expanded its life safety product line with the addition of Ready-Lite emergency lighting systems.



Emergency lighting plays a critical role in maintaining safe egress routes during power failures, fire events, and unexpected disruptions. With more businesses updating their facilities to meet modern building code requirements, Ready-Lite solutions provide reliable, compliant, and energy-efficient performance for warehouses, office floors, manufacturing plants, schools, and other high-occupancy environments.



New FM-Approved Flammable Cabinets and Battery Storage Solutions



The company has expanded its safety storage and compliance product line with several new cabinet models for hazardous materials, lithium-ion charging environments, and flammable liquid storage.



Recent additions include Securall lithium-ion battery charging cabinets, FireKing fire-rated safety and office cabinets, and FM-approved flammable storage cabinets for industrial and commercial facilities.



These solutions help organizations safely manage chemicals, solvents, fuels, industrial liquids, and rechargeable battery systems, while also supporting compliance with fire protection standards relating to material segregation and safe storage.



Supporting Industrial and Commercial Operations Across the GTA



The expanded product line strengthens Herbert Williams’ ability to support industrial facilities, warehouses, construction sites, manufacturing plants, chemical facilities, and property management companies throughout the Greater Toronto–Hamilton Area.



The company also supplies schools, institutions, laboratories, government buildings, offices, retail environments, and food facilities through its extended distribution capability.



About Herbert Williams Fire Equipment



Herbert Williams Fire Equipment Ltd. supplies fire protection systems, fire extinguishers, emergency lighting, flammable safety cabinets, and industrial safety storage solutions. Serving industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities across the GTA, the company provides dependable equipment, product guidance, and safety support backed by more than 110 years of industry experience.



https://thenewsfront.com/herbert-williams-expands-fire-protection-product-line-for-industrial-and-commercial-facilities-across-the-gta/