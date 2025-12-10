Accrete Health Partners Launches Partnership with Atalan to Co-develop Groundbreaking Patient Experience Intelligence Module

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atalan , the world’s first Clinical Retention Intelligence (CRI) platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Accrete Health Partners , the venture arm of Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH), one of the top 20 largest health systems in the U.S. The partnership will focus on accelerating the development of Atalan PX, a new module designed to bridge clinician retention and patient experience, helping health system leaders improve both workforce stability and patient outcomes.

”Accrete Health Partners was created to identify, test, and invest in emerging technologies that advance operational and clinical innovation across the system and beyond,” said Cyril Philip, Vice President of Digital Ventures at BSMH and Accrete Health Partners. “Our Acceleration Funds allow us to move quickly with high-performing startup partners and co-develop solutions alongside our clinical and operational leaders. This funding helps launch an expanded partnership with Atalan, whose PX platform offers new ways to enhance its core product with new data and insights.”

Atalan PX expands Atalan’s platform to address a persistent industry challenge: the disconnect between patient experience data and workforce engagement. Frontline leaders often struggle to translate fragmented data into coordinated, meaningful action. Atalan PX unifies patient experience and workforce-related data in a single platform and applies AI to help leaders surface patterns, identify emerging operational challenges, and guide targeted action to support team engagement and the care experience.

“BSMH has been an invaluable partner to our team,” said Tiffany Chan, CEO & Founder of Atalan. “Our collaboration with BSMH and Accrete reflects a shared vision: workforce stability and patient experience are inseparable. Together, we’re building a new model for connected performance intelligence in healthcare.”

The partnership builds on a collaboration between Atalan and BSMH, which successfully piloted Atalan’s CRI platform within a regional market. Within six months, BSMH saw positive early results that supported expanding its use of Atalan across additional markets to support broader clinical teams.

“Investing in our workforce is a core part of our strategy,” said Tim Watson, Vice President of Physician Recruitment at BSMH. “Atalan helps us better understand what strengthens the clinician experience so we can build programs that support their long-term success.”

Healthcare operations are entering an era where data drives progress – across every aspect. With advances in AI, health systems have the power to turn the massive data they already hold into actionable foresight. The organizations that harness that potential will lead the next wave of innovation, using connected intelligence to elevate experiences and enhance financial and operational performance.

About Atalan

Atalan is the first Clinician Retention Intelligence (CRI) platform, helping health systems predict and prevent surprise clinician resignations up to 12 months in advance to improve workforce stability. Using real-time, objective data that health systems already have, Atalan’s machine learning models pinpoint at-risk clinicians, uncover the causes, and tailor proactive interventions. The outcome: protected revenue, stronger margins, and uninterrupted, high-quality patient care.

To learn more, visit www.atalantech.com.

About Accrete Health Partners

Accrete Health Partners is a strategic digital holding company that aligns and unifies leading digital health products, services, and technologies through strategic development, investments, and partnerships. With a goal to grow through strategic accumulation, Accrete is led by professionals who have the experience and proven understanding of what it takes to use technology, data, and digital tools to make health care easier for patients, as well as for health care systems and hospitals. Together, we are unlocking talent and technology synergies to innovate and scale solutions that make a difference in health care. Learn more at Accretedigital.com .