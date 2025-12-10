Demand for AI Video Creators Surges 66% As Businesses Race to Scale Marketing Campaigns

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Sora becomes one of the fastest-growing apps this year and AI-generated commercials continue to drive headlines, businesses’ demand for freelancers skilled in AI video creation surged by 66% over the last six months, according to new data released today by Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR).

The 2025 biannual edition of Fiverr's Business Trends Index — drawn from millions of searches across the platform since May 2025 — reveals the fastest-growing services shaping the way businesses operate. Across industries, a clear trend is emerging: AI may accelerate workflows, but it also heightens the need for human judgment, creativity, and storytelling.

Searches spiked on Fiverr for freelancers skilled in faceless YouTube video creator (+488%), AI automation (+136%), prompt engineering (+76%), AI video creators (+66%), faceless YouTube video editor (+59%), AI influencer (+43%), and AI music video (+25%). Behind these automations are developers, coders, and engineers who build, debug, and streamline these new tools while keeping humans at the core of AI innovation.

“Businesses are taking a multi-faceted approach in content creation and engagement,” said Esti Levy-Dadon, General Manager of Fiverr Pro. “This shift toward agile, AI-enhanced creation to strengthen overall brand stories has created new categories of expertise for freelancers like 'AI directors', but it has also reinvigorated traditional storytelling — from book publishing to long-form content — showing that AI is most powerful when paired with human creativity and strategic vision.”

"Demand for AI video has evolved rapidly. Clients are no longer looking for simple tech demos; they are seeking high-end, cinematic storytelling that rivals traditional production,” says Luigi Florente , an AI video creator on Fiverr. “Businesses are realizing that AI isn't just a tool for speed, it’s also a new medium for high-quality artistic expression when handled by professional creators."

Despite tremendous growth in AI services, businesses are also doubling down on the human skills that AI can’t replicate: authenticity, storytelling, and cultural fluency. Brands continue to look for freelancers that can help tell their stories and sell their products through social media, with searches for expertise in TikTok promotion (+66%), social media managers (+33%), Instagram reels (+24%), and TikTok editors (+14%) all growing over the last half of the year. The surge in demand for platform-specific services reflects the need for short-form, high-impact content that captures attention, drives engagement, and meets target audiences where they’re most active. Searches for book publishing (+38%), book designers (+15%), and book editing (+24%) also continued to grow, underscoring the importance of traditional storytelling channels and the human touch. AI provides streamlined production so that human expert editors and designers can craft stories that feel authentic, polished, and deeply personal.

"As a business owner juggling countless demands, I didn’t have the time or team to manage the technical setup and creative content needed to grow on TikTok and Instagram”, said Merideth Jaskowski, founder and CEO of Splitz Bedding . “Fiverr made the process simple by connecting me with talented freelancers who brought my vision to life quickly, seamlessly, and within budget."

