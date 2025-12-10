Guardian Recovery – Princeton Detox & Recovery Center Introduces Residential Inpatient Treatment, Creating a Complete Recovery Journey for New Jersey Residents

Princeton, NJ, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Recovery – Princeton Detox & Recovery Center is transforming addiction treatment in New Jersey with the introduction of its new residential inpatient program, building upon the foundation of its trusted medical detox services to offer a full spectrum of care.

Bridging the Gap in Addiction Treatment

For years, Princeton Detox & Recovery Center has been a beacon of hope for individuals seeking safe, medically-supervised detoxification. Now, with the launch of residential inpatient treatment, clients no longer face the challenge of finding quality inpatient care after completing detox. The new program creates a natural progression from detoxification to intensive therapeutic intervention, all within the same compassionate environment.



“Recovery doesn’t end when detox is complete—it’s just beginning,” explained Donald Price, Vice President of Marketing at Guardian Recovery. “Our residential program provides the foundation clients need to build new coping skills, address underlying issues, and develop a sustainable recovery plan.”

A Dual Approach to Healing

Princeton Detox & Recovery Center now offers:



Medical Detox Program:

Safe withdrawal management with 24/7 medical care

Specialized protocols for various substances including prescription drugs, alcohol, opioids, stimulants, and benzodiazepines

Medication-assisted treatment when appropriate

Comfortable, private accommodations

NEW Residential Inpatient Program:

Extended therapeutic environment following detox

Comprehensive clinical assessments

Evidence-based individual counseling

Dynamic group therapy sessions

Life skills development

Relapse prevention training

Discharge planning and aftercare coordination

Commitment to Excellence

Guardian Recovery maintains several substance use and mental health treatment centers in New Jersey. This expansion reflects Guardian Recovery’s unwavering commitment to meeting clients where they are and supporting them through every phase of recovery. The residential program at Princeton Detox & Recovery Center is designed to address the psychological, emotional, and behavioral aspects of addiction while clients are in a structured, supportive setting.



To learn more about Guardian Recovery – Princeton Detox & Recovery Center’s expanded services or to speak with an admissions specialist, please call:



(609) 554-5389 – Available 24/7

info@princetondetox.com

https://www.princetondetox.com



About Guardian Recovery – Princeton Detox & Recovery Center



Located at 4287 U.S. Rte 1, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852, Guardian Recovery – Princeton Detox & Recovery Center is dedicated to providing exceptional addiction treatment services with dignity, respect, and clinical excellence. The center specializes in medical detoxification and now offers residential inpatient programming to support individuals on their journey to lasting recovery.



https://thenewsfront.com/guardian-recovery-princeton-detox-recovery-center-introduces-residential-inpatient-treatment-creating-a-complete-recovery-journey-for-new-jersey-residents/