Viridian Releases Initial 2025 Drill Results Confirming Shallow, Continuous Sulphide Mineralization at Kraken

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Metals Inc. (CSE: VRDN) (“Viridian”) is pleased to report initial assay results from the first five holes of its 2025 drilling program at the Kraken Main Zone. The results confirm continuous, near-surface sulphide mineralization across 80 metres of strike (Figure 1), with assays from an additional 360 metres of drilled strike still pending. Several holes returned >20-metre mineralized intervals, including local high-grade copper zones such as 1.38% Cu (2.14% CuEq¹) over 0.7 metres from 4.45 metres depth. These strong early results reinforce Kraken as one of the shallowest and most laterally extensive magmatic sulphide systems in Canada.

Mineralized thickness continues to exceed expectations, with holes 23, 24, and 26 mineralized from surface or near-surface to end of hole, highlighting the consistency of the mineralized horizon.

Hole VKS25-024 (Figure 2) ended in mineralization with final interval of 0.8m@ 1.44% CuEq¹ from 24.25-25.05m.

(Figure 2) ended in mineralization with final interval of from 24.25-25.05m. Hole VKS25-026 ended in mineralization with 0.5m@ 0.89% CuEq¹ from 24.8m-25.3m.

With these latest results, Viridian has now drill-tested the mineralized unit across 674 metres of strike, confirming continuity over more than 600 metres of trend. Geophysical signatures and drilling completed to date indicate that this mineralized unit extends at least 5 kilometres (Figure 3).

“The results delivered by the first five holes of our 2025 program not only reinforce the exceptional grades we established last year but confirm the continuity and scale of this mineralizing system,” said Tyrell Sutherland, CEO of Viridian Metals. “We are encouraged by this strong start and look forward to continuing results from the remaining holes.”

Highlights from the newly released results are below.

Drillhole ID From

To

Length

Ni Cu Co CuEq1 (m)

(m)

(m)

(%) (%) (%) (%) VKS25-023 0.00 22.35 22.35 0.10 0.08 0.02 0.29 VKS25-024 1.00 25.05 24.05 0.30 0.21 0.04 0.77 VKS25-025 21.00 26.25 5.25 0.09 0.06 0.01 0.24 VKS25-026 5.05 25.30 20.25 0.22 0.22 0.03 0.64 VKS25-027 2.85 7.90 5.05 0.31 0.38 0.04 0.98

Viridian’s initial drillholes show consistent sulphide mineralization, with sulfur analyses indicating approximately 5–30% sulphides and several massive intervals reaching up to 66% sulphides. This shallow and consistent style of mineralization is unusual among Canadian magmatic sulphide systems. When combined with mineralized drillholes spaced along the more than 5-kilometre EM-defined trend, it highlights the potential significance of the emerging Kraken discovery.

Viridian has completed specific gravity measurements and full multi-element geochemical analysis on all samples to support ongoing characterization of the Kraken system and advance preparation for an eventual mineral resource estimate.

Figure 1: Map of the Main Zone with 2025 drill hole locations and associated mineralization highlights. Pink circles are holes that encountered or ended in significant sulfide mineralization and yellow circles are holes that were abandoned in overburden.

Figure 2: Hole VKS25-024 24.05m of 0.77% Cu Eq from 1m. Ending in 1.44% CuEq1 Net textured and Semi-massive sulfides for entire hole 1m to 24.05m

Upcoming Results

Assays for an additional 360 metres of drilled strike at the Kraken Main Zone are currently pending, with 17 of the 22 holes that reached bedrock intersecting significant visual sulphide mineralization. Viridian will release these results as they are received over the coming months, providing a steady pipeline of news as the broader mineralized horizon is evaluated. Several of the pending holes were drilled into areas where the EM response strengthens, offering potential for additional copper-rich sulphide zones like those reported today.

Next Steps

Planning has already begun for an expanded 2026 drilling program that will continue step-outs along the 5-kilometre anomaly, including deeper holes beneath the strongest conductivity responses. Additional drilling will also test newly identified structural splays where sulphide accumulation is considered likely based on 2025 results.

1Copper Equivalent Calculation

CuEq represents CuEq calculated based on the following metal prices (USD): 4.0 $/lb Cu, 7.5 $/lb Ni and 15.0 $/lb Co., and a recovery grade of 80% for Ni and Co, consistent with comparable peers.

Figure 3: Local EM response outlining the mineralized horizon at the Kraken Main Zone, with 2025 drill collars displayed. The extent of the anomaly is shown alongside the Voisey’s Bay pit outline for scale reference.

QA/QC

On receipt from the drill site BTW-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Viridian’s Core Shack at Kraken Camp. Sample lengths as small as 0.30 m were used to isolate features of interest, but most samples within moderate to strong mineralization were 0.5-1.0 m in length. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a pre-determined line, with one half (same half, consistently, dictated by cut line where present) collected for analysis and one half stored as a record. Standard reference materials and blanks were inserted by Viridian personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were sealed with security tags to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by expeditor to Activation Labs’ facility in Ancaster, ON.

Activation Labs is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were dried, crushed (< 7 kg) up to 80% passing 2 mm using riffle split (250 g) and pulverized to 95% passing 105 µm (code RX1). A four-acid near-total digest with an inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES) finish was used for 35-element analysis on 25 g sample pulps (code 1F2). Samples that were over the analyses limit for Co, Cu and Ni were reanalyzed using sodium peroxide fusion ICP (code 8-peroxide-icp-oes).

Qualified Person

Tyrell Sutherland, P.Geo, President and CEO of Viridian Metals, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Viridian Metals

Viridian Metals is a pioneer and leader in generative metal exploration with a focus on environmental responsibility and ethical practices. Founded with the intention of discovering new critical metals deposits with the potential to transform the metal supply chain. We leverage innovative technologies and methods to enhance efficiency and sustainability in jurisdictions eager to be leaders in supplying the energy transition. Viridian maintains expertise in a range of critical metals with a primary focus on copper, nickel and cobalt in the near term. Our commitment to integrity and transparency fosters strong partnerships with both local and global stakeholders.

For further information, please contact:

Viridian Metals

Tyrell Sutherland

CEO

Telephone: (613) 884-8332

Email: Info@viridianmetals.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Viridian with respect to future business activities and operating performance.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information regarding: (i) the potential for positive results from further assays from drilling on the Kraken Project that are not yet received (ii) the business plans and expectations of Viridian; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors in respect of Viridian.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Viridian, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Viridian, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects Viridian’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and any actions taken by other countries in response thereto, such as sanctions or export controls; and anticipated and unanticipated costs and other factors referenced in the Filing Statement, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Filing Statement under the caption “Risk Factors”. Although Viridian has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, Viridian disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/173f38df-cf38-4881-8029-ae49db933d62

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c6f6b09-15b4-4b2d-9d74-c61e6caf63f8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4045038c-0638-4851-9513-f87b5d51f6b2