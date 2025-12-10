7-Eleven Canada Partners with Mastermind Toys to Deck the Shelves with Affordable Gifts

SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7-Eleven Canada and Mastermind Toys are teaming up in a first-of-its-kind partnership by featuring each other’s top items for kids and families on store shelves this holiday season. Customers can now find MM on the Go products, including plushies, games, puzzles and more at their local 7-Eleven, while Mastermind shoppers can indulge in their favourite 7-Eleven candy and snacks at check out.

“During the holiday season, convenience and affordability are something we’re all looking for,” said Marc Goodman, Vice President and General Manager of 7-Eleven Canada. “Through our new partnership with Mastermind, we’re making it easy for customers to find, exclusive to 7-Eleven, MM on the Go toys and games that won’t break the bank while picking up our most popular snacks, beverages or meals.”

Customers have the opportunity to shop in-store and can browse MM on the Go products here.

“The holidays are such an important time for families, and making quality gifts easy to find truly matters,” said Danielle Bazely, Senior Director of Marketing, Mastermind Toys. “By working with 7-Eleven, we’re extending convenient access to Mastermind’s curated toys during the busiest season of the year, while also laying the foundation for a partnership that brings more play to Canadians throughout the year.”

About 7-Eleven Canada

Since the opening of its first Canadian store in 1969, 7-Eleven Canada, Inc. has evolved into a food & beverage destination, with over 8,500 team members serving millions of Canadian customers annually. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven Canada also offers high-quality fresh, locally made sandwiches, salads, and cut fruit, as well as pizza - hot from the oven in minutes 24/7, flaky croissants and cookies baked fresh in-store daily, and at select stores, Crispy Classic Chicken® hand-breaded & made fresh in-store daily with 100% Canadian chicken. 7-Eleven is a leader in innovation, offering customers 7-Select™ private brand products at an outstanding value. With the 7-Eleven app, customers can earn and redeem points for free food, drinks or even pay with points through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order for delivery or in-store pick-up with 7Now®, or scan, pay & go with convenient Mobile or Self Check Out options. Headquartered in Surrey, B.C., 7-Eleven Canada operates 550 locations from Ontario through to B.C. Learn more at 7-Eleven.ca or on social @7ElevenCanada & @SlurpeeCanada on TikTok, Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Mastermind Toys

Mastermind Toys is Canada’s specialty toy retailer, dedicated to inspiring the next generation of Canadian kids through purposeful play, creativity, and learning. Every toy, book, and gift we curate is chosen to spark imagination and fuel curiosity, helping children discover who they are and what they can become. With stores across the country and an online shop, Mastermind Toys makes it easy for families to give gifts that are as meaningful as they are joyful, each wrapped with care in-store to celebrate the magic of giving. For more information visit www.mastermindtoys.com or follow @mastermindtoys on Instagram.

