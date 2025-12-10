Beyond Green Expands Global Impact With Five New Members and Consulting Integration

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Green, a global community of bold leaders advancing sustainable travel, is expanding its scope and deepening its impact heading into the new year. Building on its foundation as a portfolio of rigorously vetted hotels, resorts, lodges, and unique accommodations, the mission-driven brand now includes strategic consulting services for destinations, travel brands, and other aligned organizations. Alongside this expansion, Beyond Green has welcomed five new member properties across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia into its global portfolio.

Introducing Beyond Green Consulting

As part of this evolution, Beyond Green has unified its brand structure to include Beyond Green Hotels – its original portfolio of vetted member properties meeting rigorous sustainability standards – and Beyond Green Consulting, a globally recognized consultancy originally founded as Beyond Green Travel in 2005 by sustainable tourism pioneer Costas Christ, supported by his wife Sally Christ. Acquired by Beyond Green’s parent company, Preferred Travel Group, in 2019, the consultancy now operates under the Beyond Green brand, complementing its member community by extending the mission and positive impact of sustainable travel across the broader industry.

Under the leadership of Nina Boys, Vice President of Sustainability and Beyond Green, Beyond Green Consulting delivers strategic guidance to destinations, hospitality brands, governments, and mission-aligned organizations, supported by a global network of experts. The integration of consulting into the Beyond Green brand strengthens the company’s ability to empower clients across the travel industry in leveraging sustainable travel to drive business success while maximizing meaningful benefits for people, places, and the planet.

“With this expanded structure, Beyond Green is positioned to support a broader spectrum of changemakers across the travel industry,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Beyond Green. “By bringing together our global portfolio of sustainability-driven member properties and strategic advisory expertise, we’re unlocking new opportunities to scale impact and inspire meaningful change.”

Beyond Green Consulting offers deep expertise across destination stewardship, ecotourism planning, sustainable tourism strategy, impactful visitor experiences, and purpose-driven messaging – all grounded in robust stakeholder engagement. Each partnership is tailored to the client’s unique goals and capabilities, drawing on Beyond Green’s global network and leadership in making travel a force for good.

Core services include:

Sustainable product development and assessment

Brand positioning and storytelling

Marketing and communications strategy

Educational training and capacity-building workshops

Destination stewardship planning

Impact measurement and reporting

Expanding the Beyond Green Hotels Portfolio

Alongside the integration of consulting services, Beyond Green continues to grow its foundational portfolio of sustainability-driven member properties. The brand is proud to welcome five new hotels and resorts that exemplify commitment to environmental stewardship, cultural heritage, and community empowerment. These newest members reflect a diverse range of guest experiences and real-world examples of positive impact — from marine conservation and indigenous-led experiences to historic building restoration and meaningful community connection:

Borneo Eagle Resort – Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia

A private island sanctuary focused on low-impact luxury, featuring solar energy, organic farming, and marine conservation through coral restoration and giant clam propagation

Borneo Eagle Resort – Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia

A private island sanctuary focused on low-impact luxury, featuring solar energy, organic farming, and marine conservation through coral restoration and giant clam propagation

Bungaraya Island Resort – Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia

A secluded rainforest retreat designed with sustainability in mind, where each villa blends naturally into the jungle backdrop and The Longhouse restaurant showcases organic, farm‑to‑table dishes featuring local favorites

A secluded rainforest retreat designed with sustainability in mind, where each villa blends naturally into the jungle backdrop and The Longhouse restaurant showcases organic, farm‑to‑table dishes featuring local favorites

Gayana Marine Resort – Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia

A marine conservation‑focused retreat featuring an on‑site research center and its own Gayana Dive Centre, dedicated to coral restoration and immersive ocean education for guests

A marine conservation‑focused retreat featuring an on‑site research center and its own Gayana Dive Centre, dedicated to coral restoration and immersive ocean education for guests

The Lake House on Canandaigua – New York, USA

A luxurious and design-forward lakefront getaway with regenerative gardens, thoughtful architecture, wellness-driven experiences, and deep partnerships with local farmers and winemakers that honor the natural beauty of the Finger Lakes

A luxurious and design-forward lakefront getaway with regenerative gardens, thoughtful architecture, wellness-driven experiences, and deep partnerships with local farmers and winemakers that honor the natural beauty of the Finger Lakes

The One Palácio da Anunciada – Lisbon, Portugal

A 16th-century palace reimagined as a modern sanctuary, blending heritage, wellness, and environmental stewardship in the heart of Lisbon.





Hotels and organizations interested in learning more about Beyond Green Hotels or Beyond Green Consulting are encouraged to reach out directly to the Beyond Green team. A dedicated website for consulting services is forthcoming in early 2026, and in the meantime, inquiries can be directed to Nina Boys at NBoys@staybeyondgreen.com.